Israeli venture capital opens growth fund for life science start-ups

Israeli venture capitalist firm Peregrine Ventures announced on Wednesday the launch of a new "growth fund" for life science start-up companies.Peregrine currently compiled $101 million of the proposed $300 million fund, which it brought in from Israeli investors, and is now looking for additional benefactors worldwide to contribute to the fund. “We’re very excited to launch this new fund and believe that late-stage life science companies present an excellent investment opportunity,” Peregrine Ventures co-founder and managing partner Eyal Lifschitz said in a statement.“This new fund focuses Peregrine’s nearly 20 years’ experience in life science investing at all stages on companies that are at an incredibly exciting time: on the cusp of an IPO or M&A. Our deep familiarity with the life science industry and close ties with strategic partners allow us to know which late-stage company to support and the exact timing of the investment that will yield the best returns for our partners.”Peregrine Growth intends to invest $20-$30 million per funding round for selected life science companies on the verge of an IPO or M&A.Peregrine specializes in companies who develop medical devices, pharmaceuticals and digital health solutions. This will be the firm's fifth venture fund, but also its first growth fund. Peregrine IV, it's fourth venture fund, raised $115 million and the firm is in the upper quartile of IRR results for all global venture capital firms.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“With the renewed focus on biotech, health and life science in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the potential of Peregrine Growth is great," said Lifschitz."Many industry executives are aware that insufficient funds have been invested in healthcare and pharma technologies, and therefore expect that the life science sector will experience significant growth over the next decade. Institutional investors are taking note of the trend and will be allocating a larger percentage of their investments toward life science."