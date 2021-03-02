Israelis, New Yorkers participate in solidarity chess tournament

The event was the 15th of its kind organized by the Israeli initiative Chess4Solidarity, and received pleasantries from chess champions Susan Polgar and Garry Kasparov.

The opening ceremony saw Israeli consulate for public diplomacy Adva Vilcenski thank the players, Chess4All club director Lior Aizenberg and Elitzur Centur head Eli Etzion for the event.

The two-hour event was aired live on various Facebook pages, with the $2,000 prize divided among outstanding participants.

Previous Chess4Solidarity events have seen Israeli chess players compete with players from a variety of different countries. Many of these countries – such as Bangladesh, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq and even Iran – have no official ties with Israel, meaning connections are being made despite national policies.

