The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis, Serbs, compete in chess tournament for Independence Day

The ceremony for the chess event was also attended by Israeli Ambassador to Serbia H.E. Yahel Vilan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2021 20:26
Chess pieces (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Chess pieces
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Some 221 Israelis and Serbs competed in an online chess tournament Sunday to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day, which was broadcasted online in both countries featuring professional commentary and informational videos about Israel and Serbia.
The initiative was created as part of the Chess4Solidarity project, as well as to commemorate Independence Day.
Vladimir Jankovic, a member of the Serbian parliament who also acts as head of the Israel-Serbia friendship association, also sent his greetings at the event, in addition to highlighting the strong relations between Israel and Serbia along with other areas of cooperation. Similarly, Jankovic mentioned that he wishes, once the coronavirus pandemic is over, more Israelis will visit Serbia.
Vena Djordjevic, one of the competitors in the Israel-Serbia chess competition (Photo Credit: DJORDJEVIC FAMILY)Vena Djordjevic, one of the competitors in the Israel-Serbia chess competition (Photo Credit: DJORDJEVIC FAMILY)
The ceremony for the chess event was also attended by Israeli Ambassador to Serbia H.E. Yahel Vilan, who remarked about the importance of the initiative in connecting Serbs and Israelis at the personal level.
Some of the famous participants at the event included Dejan Joveljić, a football player with Wolfsberger AC, who is also known for his chess skills, and Navana Djordjevic, women's chess champion of Serbia.
The prize of the competition was $1,000. The winner of the competition, Serbian artist Alexander Indic, beat 14-year-old Israeli chess prodigy Eli Milko and Israeli artist Yevgeny Postani.
Participants from other countries also took part in the competition, including from ones that recently normalized relations with Israel, such as Sudan, Morocco and Bhutan.


Tags Israel serbia chess
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by