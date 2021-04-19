Israelis, Serbs, compete in chess tournament for Independence Day

Some 221 Israelis and Serbs competed in an online chess tournament Sunday to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day, which was broadcasted online in both countries featuring professional commentary and informational videos about Israel and Serbia.The initiative was created as part of the Chess4Solidarity project, as well as to commemorate Independence Day. Vladimir Jankovic, a member of the Serbian parliament who also acts as head of the Israel-Serbia friendship association, also sent his greetings at the event, in addition to highlighting the strong relations between Israel and Serbia along with other areas of cooperation. Similarly, Jankovic mentioned that he wishes, once the coronavirus pandemic is over, more Israelis will visit Serbia. The ceremony for the chess event was also attended by Israeli Ambassador to Serbia H.E. Yahel Vilan, who remarked about the importance of the initiative in connecting Serbs and Israelis at the personal level. Some of the famous participants at the event included Dejan Joveljić, a football player with Wolfsberger AC, who is also known for his chess skills, and Navana Djordjevic, women's chess champion of Serbia. The prize of the competition was $1,000. The winner of the competition, Serbian artist Alexander Indic, beat 14-year-old Israeli chess prodigy Eli Milko and Israeli artist Yevgeny Postani.
Participants from other countries also took part in the competition, including from ones that recently normalized relations with Israel, such as Sudan, Morocco and Bhutan.