Israel's electrical consumption breaks national record amid heatwave

Israel is in the midst of a heatwave, with the Health Ministry releasing guidelines on Sunday for the public to handle the ongoing rising temperatures throughout the country amid the health crisis.Accompanying the rising temperatures have been rising electric bills, with the electric use for the country reaching an all-time high amid the heatwave. At 1:33 p.m., it took 14,089 megawatts (MW) to meet the public's electricity demand. The previous record was set on May 20 and stood at 13,854 MW. With regard to the Health Ministry's instructions, for the benefit of the public, with emphasis on the elderly population and those with chronic illness, the ministry advised citizens to "Avoid exposure to heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, be sure to drink water and be in air-conditioned places as much as possible."Detailed information can be found on the Health Ministry's website.The ministry also reminded civilians that despite the heatwave, coronavirus guidelines are still in effect. "In the coronavirus era, it is important to adhere to the guidelines of the Health Ministry regarding the wearing of masks and social distance," the ministry wrote in a statement. Alex Winston and Natan Rothstein contributed to this report.
