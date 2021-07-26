The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's first 'Wonder Woman' Tamar Eshel celebrates 101st birthday

The oldest living former MK said "I never wanted to be a hero.”

By JORDAN PIKE, AVI GRANT  
JULY 26, 2021 17:31
Portrait of former MK Tamar Eshel, at her home in Jerusalem on August 30, 2016. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Portrait of former MK Tamar Eshel, at her home in Jerusalem on August 30, 2016.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Despite an exciting life in which she chaired the UN Commission on the Status of Women, fought the Nazis, and founded NA’AMAT, former MK Tamar Eshel was expecting a low-key day on her 101st birthday.
Eshel, the oldest living former MK, spends her days residing in the Nofei Yerushalayim nursing home in Jerusalem.
Thus, it came as a surprise to her when Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, alongside other Knesset officials, including director-general Gil Segal, appeared on Sunday eager to celebrate the birthday of this extraordinary Israeli woman.
Describing her as the “Wonder Woman in the Knesset,” Levy relayed that “Your contribution to the State and the struggle for women’s rights in Israel and around the world is invaluable.”
In terms of advice, Eshel emphasizes that “I never wanted to be a hero. It’s important for me to say to everyone: Be who you are and not who they want you to be.”
Yet, after celebrating her 100th birthday with only her nuclear family due to coronavirus restrictions, this commemoration was long-time overdue.
Displaying extraordinary ambition and bravery, 16-year old Eshel joined the Hagana as a signals operator at the start of the 1936-39 Arab riots.
Throughout her time in the Hagana, she often would prepare grenades and dismantle pistols, and eventually worked to defend Beit Israel, Neve Yaakov as well as other Jerusalem localities.
Her extraordinary life will be part of an upcoming exhibit at the Knesset Museum set to document the lives of former MKs. Moshe Fuksman, director of the Knesset Museum, explains “During World War II, she volunteered in a factory producing machine gun turrets for fighter jets and was promoted to head of the production line.”
He further adds, “She was the only woman in this challenging role. In early 1943 she volunteered for the British Army, as a driver in Scotland. In August 1944, she was transferred to Egypt. She was initially stationed with British military intelligence in Cairo but was removed from the position when her connections with Palestine became known.”
After the war, Eshel went to Marseille, to be in charge of Aliyah D, a department that sent death camp survivors to Palestine with forged papers.
After the partition plan, she returned to Palestine and became an officer in the Hagana intelligence service. Later, she would go on to join the Foreign Ministry and worked in what would become the Mossad.
After several years as a prominent voice in Women’s organizations, in 1974 she was elected to chair the Council of Women Workers.
Known as “the warrior for women”, Tamar Eshel’s many accomplishments include chairing the Subcommittee on Battered Women, pushing for the establishment of the Committee on Reform in Treatment of Rape Cases, and establishing NA’AMAT–Working and Volunteering Women, a single body made up of three separate women’s organizations.
She also lobbied for a change in the attitude of the Israel Police towards domestic violence as well as law changes on abortion.
In her post-Knesset life, she volunteered for a range of organizations such as the public committee of Hadassah Hospital to the National Council of Ethiopian Jews as well as going on to establish the Beit Tzipora women’s shelter.
Tamar now has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The first actress to play Wonder Woman, American actress Lynda Carter, happens to also share Eshel’s birthday.


