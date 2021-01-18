Israel's Health Ministry deputy D-G: Balance key in COVID-19 response

“In another year or two we will look back and say we did things excellently, or we will say it was done as badly as it could have been done,” concluded Prof. Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, who spoke at the annual conference of legal clinics at Bar-Ilan University Monday.The theme of the conference was the social consequences of the pandemic. The key word in discussing the coronavirus crisis, he said, was “balance.” “We, the gatekeepers, had to face off against the political bodies, to make decisions together,” he said. “We had to find the balance in what we did... At the end of the day, those... most hurt by the crisis, both in terms of health and economics, were the weakest populations.”Even in the Health Ministry, “we could look at the crisis just in terms of deaths and hospitalizations, or we could look at the full cost-benefit to society of imposing regulations.”The beginning of the crisis, when no government was in session, “was the easiest time to... announce a state of emergency and to make the health and legal decisions about the difficult questions of controlling the virus that violated privacy and deprived people of their rights.”Examples included whether to restrict the freedom of assembly in demonstrations, whether to close the skies to travelers and when and how to force people who were infected with, or exposed to, the virus to quarantine.“There was a tension between the need to stop the virus and to keep society open,” he acknowledged. “To put someone in isolation is to take away his freedom” and such actions should not be taken lightly, he said.
Asked about the ethics of giving data about patients to Pfizer and whether it was an ethics violation, currently being investigated by the Helsinki committee tasked with overseeing human medical trials in Israel, he said that he did not think there was any problem with sharing information with the pharmaceutical company. "We didn't give individual data on patients."Inviting the General Security Services (Shin Bet) to participate in contract tracing did lead to what could be seen as privacy violations. "It would have been possible to have been even more precise but that would have led to greater violations of privacy."Even seemingly simple decisions such as how to test people to allow them into the "green zone" of Eilat, where tourism was allowed at certain stages of the pandemic when the hospitality industry was closed in other areas, involved difficult legalities. Experts had to decide whether it was ethical to give people entering Eilat rapid tests, when there was not enough of this technology to go around, so they would not have to wait hours or days to enter Eilat, he said.The green passport for those who have received two doses of the vaccine, which would allow them to attend cultural events and receive other perks, was not "a magic solution," he said, noting that many European countries and the World Health Organization were questioning the use of such a document to incentivize people to take the vaccine.The truth is that no one can truly evaluate Israel's response to the virus yet, he said.