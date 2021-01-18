The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Health Ministry deputy D-G: Balance key in COVID-19 response

Grotto: No problem sharing information with Pfizer

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 18, 2021 19:52
Prof. Itamar Grotto (photo credit: FLASH90)
Prof. Itamar Grotto
(photo credit: FLASH90)
“In another year or two we will look back and say we did things excellently, or we will say it was done as badly as it could have been done,” concluded Prof. Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, who spoke at the annual conference of legal clinics at Bar-Ilan University Monday.
The theme of the conference was the social consequences of the pandemic. The key word in discussing the coronavirus crisis, he said, was “balance.”
“We, the gatekeepers, had to face off against the political bodies, to make decisions together,” he said. “We had to find the balance in what we did... At the end of the day, those... most hurt by the crisis, both in terms of health and economics, were the weakest populations.”
Even in the Health Ministry, “we could look at the crisis just in terms of deaths and hospitalizations, or we could look at the full cost-benefit to society of imposing regulations.”
The beginning of the crisis, when no government was in session, “was the easiest time to... announce a state of emergency and to make the health and legal decisions about the difficult questions of controlling the virus that violated privacy and deprived people of their rights.”
Examples included whether to restrict the freedom of assembly in demonstrations, whether to close the skies to travelers and when and how to force people who were infected with, or exposed to, the virus to quarantine.
“There was a tension between the need to stop the virus and to keep society open,” he acknowledged. “To put someone in isolation is to take away his freedom” and such actions should not be taken lightly, he said.
Asked about the ethics of giving data about patients to Pfizer and whether it was an ethics violation, currently being investigated by the Helsinki committee tasked with overseeing human medical trials in Israel, he said that he did not think there was any problem with sharing information with the pharmaceutical company. “We didn’t give individual data on patients.”
Inviting the General Security Services (Shin Bet) to participate in contract tracing did lead to what could be seen as privacy violations. “It would have been possible to have been even more precise but that would have led to greater violations of privacy.”
Even seemingly simple decisions such as how to test people to allow them into the “green zone” of Eilat, where tourism was allowed at certain stages of the pandemic when the hospitality industry was closed in other areas, involved difficult legalities. Experts had to decide whether it was ethical to give people entering Eilat rapid tests, when there was not enough of this technology to go around, so they would not have to wait hours or days to enter Eilat, he said.
The green passport for those who have received two doses of the vaccine, which would allow them to attend cultural events and receive other perks, was not “a magic solution,” he said, noting that many European countries and the World Health Organization were questioning the use of such a document to incentivize people to take the vaccine.
The truth is that no one can truly evaluate Israel’s response to the virus yet, he said.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Itamar Grotto Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by