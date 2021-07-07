Israel's Lapid vs. Poland's Holocaust restitution law - analysis

“We make our laws ourselves, and … we owe nothing to anyone,” the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczyński, said on Tuesday in response to Israeli anger over a proposed law that would make it impossible for Jews and others to make claims on property confiscated by the Polish Communist regime after World War II.

At least half of what Kaczyński said is correct: Poland makes its own laws, and the Polish Senate is currently debating the law that has already passed the lower House of parliament.

But what is equally true is that those laws do have ramifications, and – as new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has already made clear – this particular law, if the Senate passes it and the resident signs it, will have a very chilling effect on Israeli-Polish ties.

Last month Lapid said that this law which would bar Holocaust restitution claims was “immoral” and a “disgrace that will not erase the horrors of the memory of the Holocaust.”

“It is a horrific injustice and disgrace that harms the rights of Holocaust survivors, their heirs, and members of the Jewish communities that existed in Poland for hundreds of years,” he said. “This is an incomprehensible action. This immoral law will seriously harm relations between the countries.”

This law is the latest installment in tension between Warsaw and Jerusalem over Holocaust-related issues that goes back to 2018 when Poland initiated legislation that would have made it a crime to say that the state had any responsibility for the Holocaust. Three million Jews were killed in Poland during the Holocaust.

Tension flared again a year later when former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was misquoted during a visit to Warsaw as saying “the Poles” collaborated with the Nazis, rather than that “Poles” collaborated with the Nazis.

But what makes this installment different than the last two, is that there is a new government in Jerusalem that is less likely than Netanyahu to take a conciliatory posture toward the Poles in a realpolitik calculation to get their diplomatic assistance to fend off an often hostile EU.

The advent of a new government allows countries to recalibrate their international relations. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week endorsed the sale of 50 million cubic meters of water to parched Jordan in an apparent effort to positively reset ties with the Hashemite Kingdom that turned sour under Netanyahu.

Lapid, likewise, has said that he is intent on rebooting ties with Democrats in the US. He is also likely to reset ties with Poland, but this time in the opposite direction.

As an opposition MK in 2018, Lapid was an outspoken critic of Poland’s efforts to pass legislation aimed at washing Poland’s hands of any responsibility for the Holocaust, and he blamed Netanyahu for going too soft on the Poles.

Lapid, whose late father Tommy Lapid was a Holocaust survivor, angrily tweeted his condemnation of the law at the time.