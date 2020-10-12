Israel’s LR Group signs major deal with China’s Yangzhou

Israeli company LR Group, which specializes in managing large-scale projects, announced last week that it closed a deal with the Chinese city of Yangzhou with the cooperation of the Health Ministry. Co-founded by former IAF pilot Ami Lustig, LR Group serves as the Israeli government integrator in China and is part of Government to Government (G2G) agreements Jerusalem has with Beijing. The deal is meant to offer the Chinese city the best Israeli talents in technology and data operation systems to date. These will be used to improve its readiness for large-scale emergency situations, such as earthquakes. It includes the creation of a unified city command center, building a medical simulation center, training medical teams in both countries and selling IT products. LR Group will also investigate the option of training and creating a motorcycle unit of emergency workers to offer fast relief around the city if needed. The agreement was signed with Yangzhou Mayor Zhang Baojuan, Lustig, Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto and Managing Director of Healthcare in that ministry Mr. Hagai Dror. Founded in 1985, LR Group was created by Lustig and Roee Ben-Yami and Itan Stiva, all former IAF pilots. The company is currently operating in four continents, Africa, Europe, America and East Asia.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });