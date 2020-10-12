The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s LR Group signs major deal with China’s Yangzhou

Co-founded by former IAF pilot Ami Lustig, LR Group serves as the Israeli government integrator in China and is part of Government to Government (G2G) agreements Jerusalem has with Beijing.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 10:24
Workers build the Baoying Pumping Station in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province April 8, 2004 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Workers build the Baoying Pumping Station in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province April 8, 2004
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli company LR Group, which specializes in managing large-scale projects, announced last week that it closed a deal with the Chinese city of Yangzhou with the cooperation of the Health Ministry.  
Co-founded by former IAF pilot Ami Lustig, LR Group serves as the Israeli government integrator in China and is part of Government to Government (G2G) agreements Jerusalem has with Beijing.  
The deal is meant to offer the Chinese city the best Israeli talents in technology and data operation systems to date. These will be used to improve its readiness for large-scale emergency situations, such as earthquakes.
It includes the creation of a unified city command center, building a medical simulation center, training medical teams in both countries and selling IT products. LR Group will also investigate the option of training and creating a motorcycle unit of emergency workers to offer fast relief around the city if needed.  
The agreement was signed with Yangzhou Mayor Zhang Baojuan, Lustig, Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto and Managing Director of Healthcare in that ministry Mr. Hagai Dror.  
Founded in 1985, LR Group was created by Lustig and Roee Ben-Yami and Itan Stiva, all former IAF pilots. The company is currently operating in four continents, Africa, Europe, America and East Asia.


Tags Israel China Israel and China
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by