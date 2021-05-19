The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Nature Trails: Crocodile creeks and Roman dams

In the summer days ahead, a short and satisfying trip full of natural wonders and rich history can be found in the Nahal Taninim Reserve and at Caesarea National Park.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
MAY 19, 2021 21:01
THERE ARE no crocodiles in the creek. (photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)
THERE ARE no crocodiles in the creek.
(photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)
The security situation that gripped us suddenly brought us back to looking for short trips that would allow us, in spite of everything, to get some air and take a breath – especially after the last year we’ve had. In the summer days ahead, a short and satisfying trip full of natural wonders and rich history can be found in the Nahal Taninim Reserve and at Caesarea National Park.
One of the places where it is always fun to get some air and enjoy nature with a variety of paths is the Nahal Taninim Reserve, which features a charming 25-kilometer stream that flows into the Mediterranean Sea. Despite its misleading name, there are no crocodiles in the creek. Crocodiles were its inhabitants in the days of the swamps until the last century but today can only be imagined. At the entrance to the reserve there is a film describing the history of the place. Take a map of the site and get going. 
Start walking among the tall eucalyptus trees, look for the species of birds hiding among the branches with the stream flowing next to you and follow the signs pointing to the dam. Despite the many eucalyptus trees in the reserve, most of the walking will take place in unshaded areas, so it is very important to have sunscreen, a hat and water. After five minutes of walking on a comfortable path you will reach a shed with a breathtaking view of the lake and the dam that awaits you further down the road.
Head toward the large stone wall that forms the dam. The impressive dam was built by the Romans more than 1,500 years ago in order to raise the water level in the river. The dam, which was undoubtedly an innovative thing in ancient Israel, stretched to a length of some 194 meters and ended in a lake that covered 600 dunams, about 1,500 acres. Continue until you reach the stairs with which you can reach the top of the dam. The walk on the dam allows you a panoramic view of the Carmel which is slowly returning to itself, and to the peaceful shores of the Mediterranean. If you look at the other end, you can also see a channel of the nearby Nahal Ada.
You will return to the path and watch along the dam until you see the impressive lake and the large eucalyptus grove. On your other side the quiet waters of Nahal Ada flow slowly, and later you’ll come upon the crocodile creek. It is important to note that bathing in the creek is prohibited.
After this slow walk you will reach a flour mill that operated during the Ottoman period and was restored. The mill, and many others that operated in earlier (Byzantine) periods, were built to take advantage of the water flow created by the height differences between the lake and the dam. In the restored flour mill complex, you can see the remains of the ancient millstones and the paddle wheel that moved the water. This wheel, which is in the field, is a most surprising relic because, as far as is known, such vertical paddle wheels were not used in the country before the Crusader period.
Near the flour mill there is another attraction not to be missed: a small pool beloved by families of hikers. It is always fun to stop next to the pool and enjoy the peace and quiet. By this point the children can usually no longer resist the temptation and wade their feet in the cool water. After the stop by the pool, you will continue along the path until you reach a fork in the paths with the help of which you can return to the reserve parking lot from which you left, or continue toward the beach of Caesarea. It’s an additional effort, but the view along the way is definitely worth it. In any case, if you decide to go down to the beach to enjoy the water, you will eventually be able to retrace your steps in the same way.
Location: Ramot Menashe
Entry fee: Adult NIS 22, Child NIS 10, Seniors NIS 11
Directions: Drive on the old Tel Aviv-Haifa road toward Beit Hananya, then continue following signs to the reserve.
You can end your tour with a visit to another water aqueduct that is nearby, right at the entrance to Moshav Hananya. It is a short stop on the way, allowing you to see another aqueduct that supplied water to the neighboring Caesarea, and is even older than the one you saw in Nahal Taninim. The historians discovered the information about its age and time of construction with the help of ancient inscriptions found at the site. 
Among the inscriptions, 10 in all, there is a mention of the Roman emperor Hadrian, a painting of an eagle and the Roman legion. Apart from the inscriptions, you will also be impressed by the clay pipes and the water channels. If that’s not enough for you, you can always take a short visit to Caesarea National Park, or choose to spend the entire day because there is a lot to see and experience. 
CAESAREA: SIMPLY beautiful (Hadar Yahav) CAESAREA: SIMPLY beautiful (Hadar Yahav)
The Caesarea Amphitheater is not just for performances. There is a lot to see in the park after you pay for admission. In the Roman theater complex next to the exhibits (check to see if they’re operating before arrival), you will see the reef palace and an archaeological garden. In the Hippodrome complex (restored frescoes and an ancient toilet building) you will walk between a bathhouse, the sea promenade and the Old Town complex and the port. There is no doubt that this is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained national parks in our country. The promenade of the walls, the harbor, the old town and the sculpture garden are simply breathtaking. Entrance is in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. It is worth checking in advance on the website, as there are also guided tours by community-park volunteers and lantern tours at night.
You can choose to enjoy ice cream with the perfect view, a meal in one of the restaurants or just a picnic on the big lawns. If you already have a picnic, the big lawns are recommended at sunset because the view is just amazing. If you have chosen to dedicate your day trip to the park, you can end it at the beach, with the spectacular aqueduct and immersion in one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. So don’t forget to take a swimsuit with you.
Location: Caesarea Port
Entry fee: Adult NIS 39, Child NIS 24, Seniors NIS 20. Entry to only the port costs NIS 14. 
Type of hike: An easy path on a circular route, appropriate for the whole family. There are accessible paths at the site.
Visitors must register beforehand on the Nature and Parks Authority website. 
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags Israel travel nature
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by