Israel sends Passover supplies on a rescue flight to Moldova

The rescue flight departed last Thursday with food to help the Jewish community in the eastern European country for the holiday that is just over a month away.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 08:44
The kosher nutritional goods at Ben-Gurion Airport, on their way to Moldova to serve the Jewish community for the Passover holiday. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The kosher nutritional goods at Ben-Gurion Airport, on their way to Moldova to serve the Jewish community for the Passover holiday.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For Israelis who have been stuck overseas, rescue flights have been a godsend. Israir Airlines, which sent a flight to Moldova last Thursday ahead of the country's flight limitations to bring Israelis home, included about half-a-ton of kosher Passover foods for the local Jewish community. 
Rabbi Pinchas Saltzman, the rabbi of the Jewish community in Moldova, accompanied the flight and the food, which included kosher wine, meat, and dried goods, to help unload and organize it as Passover looms a little over a month away.
Saltzman thanked Israir CEO Uri Sirkis for his generosity, noting that if the food weren't sent now, the Jewish community in Moldova would have had a difficult time securing kosher food for Passover.
The Moldovan government's National Public Health Emergency Commission issued a state-of-emergency notice for the country on Monday, at present in effect until April 15, 2021. The policy includes a limited capacity of airport services, though the Chisinau International Airport does remain operational.
Commercial airlines are given the discretion of deciding independently whether to stop or resume services during this time.
The Moldovan government cited rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the country as the reason for the movement and activity limitations.
According to the official government's website, cases spiked some 17% in just one week. As of Sunday, there are more than 170,000 confirmed cases in Moldova.
Since Israel lifted its airport ban back in December, thousands of Israelis took advantage of the opened up border to fly out of the country. Many faced complications as Israel went into a third lockdown while they were overseas, initiating an airport shutdown.
The Israeli government's coronavirus cabinet on Sunday approved a plan to allow up to 2,000 Israelis that are stuck abroad to land in Ben-Gurion Airport daily, from February 20-28.  
Last week, El Al won an exclusive bid by Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority to run emergency flights to rescue Israelis overseas, including from Dubai, with the exception of Israir having operated the flights to and from Frankfurt, a recently common stopover destination for Israelis attempting to return to Israel from different locations throughout the world.   
Rossella Tercatin and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


