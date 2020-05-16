The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
J. Safra Group donates $3.15 m. to Hadassah Medical Organization

"One of the key lessons to be taken from this pandemic is that healthcare systems have to be properly resourced well in advance of potential waves of infection."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2020 16:17
Hospital bed in Hadassah Ein Kerem (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hospital bed in Hadassah Ein Kerem
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
The J. Safra Group donated $3.15 million to the Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) in Jerusalem, which will be used to purchase ventilators for the hospital's specialized coronavirus intensive care units.
The donation was given with the goal of helping the hospital give their current patients quality care, while simultaneously being able to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. The donation will help with the incoming flow of patients, both now and in the future. 
According to the J. Safra Group, "one of the key lessons to be taken from this pandemic is that healthcare systems have to be properly resourced well in advance of potential waves of infection in order to save as many lives as possible."
The J. Safra Group gladly made the donation with the goal of giving HMO the capacity to treat some of the most vulnerable members of the population, as Jerusalem is a hotspot for the virus due to population densities in some areas and a high percentage of elderly residents. 
HMO says it is grateful to the J. Safra Group for its generosity during these times, and for working with key groups such as working with Hadassah International, the international arm of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. and with the cooperation of Keren Hayesod.
The J. Safra Group, with total assets under management of over $270 billion and aggregate stockholders equity of $19.6 billion, is controlled by the Joseph Safra family chaired by Joseph Safra of Brazil with Lebanese-Jewish origin.
The group consists of privately owned banks under the Safra name and investment holdings in asset based business sectors such as real estate and agribusiness.


Tags hadassah hospital Donations Coronavirus in Israel
