J. Safra Group donates $3.15 m. to Hadassah Medical Organization

The J. Safra Group donated $3.15 million to the Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) in Jerusalem, which will be used to purchase ventilators for the hospital's specialized coronavirus intensive care units.

The donation was given with the goal of helping the hospital give their current patients quality care, while simultaneously being able to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. The donation will help with the incoming flow of patients, both now and in the future.

According to the J. Safra Group, "one of the key lessons to be taken from this pandemic is that healthcare systems have to be properly resourced well in advance of potential waves of infection in order to save as many lives as possible."

The J. Safra Group gladly made the donation with the goal of giving HMO the capacity to treat some of the most vulnerable members of the population, as Jerusalem is a hotspot for the virus due to population densities in some areas and a high percentage of elderly residents.

HMO says it is grateful to the J. Safra Group for its generosity during these times, and for working with key groups such as working with Hadassah International, the international arm of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. and with the cooperation of Keren Hayesod.