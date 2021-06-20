The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jabbed tourists, children 0-6, to be allowed in Israel from July 1

Children up to age six will be able to enter the country if their parents meet the vaccination requirements.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 20, 2021 18:05
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Starting from July 1, vaccinated foreign nationals will be able to enter Israel, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Sunday, confirming the timeline to reopen the country’s skies that had been set by the previous government.
In addition to those who are inoculated, children up to age 6 whose parents meet the requirement will also be allowed in.
No prior authorization will be required, but further details are currently been examined by the Health Ministry, Shaked added. These details include the list of countries from where people are going to be able to enter Israel and which vaccines are going to be accepted.
Last week, a health official said that inoculated individuals from low-risk countries would be able to enter Israel without the need to undergo a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood. He added that all vaccines developed in the Western world would be accepted.
Shaked’s announcement came after two days thousands of travelers who landed in Israel on Friday were sent home without undergoing a PCR test, as the number of incoming passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport is significantly increasing.
Some 19,000 passengers arrived at the airport on Friday – not counting the members of the flight crews, according to a spokesperson of the Airport Authority.
All people entering Israel from abroad are required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival – in addition to present the results of another one before boarding the flight. For this purpose, a testing complex has been operating at the airport since March.
The structure was previously operated by the company Omega in cooperation with the Rambam Medical Center.
On June 15, a new company, Femi, took over – while Omega continues to operate the testing complex at the airport for those who need or wish to get tested before leaving the country.
The number of arrivals on Friday overwhelmed the structure. For this reason and in order to allow people to make it home before the beginning of Shabbat, the Health Ministry exceptionally decided to allow passengers who did not come from countries considered at high risk to leave the airport without being tested.
A spokesperson for Femi said that they are operating about 70 testing stations and that they hoped that similar problems would not occur again in the future.
According to Kan, some 2,880 people left without undergoing the test.
Since the beginning of June, over 170 people entered the country and tested positive to the virus, out of the 352 total new cases identified in Israel.
“Having spent last year in closures and isolations, we are now entering the summer vacation with great excitement,” Shaked said. “Many families will fly abroad and on their return will have to be responsible and follow the guidelines.”


Tags Israel travel ayelet shaked Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by