Temporary exemption from COVID tests for those arriving to Ben-Gurion

The Health Ministry released a directive that vaccinated passengers arriving in Ben-Gurion Airport on Friday will not need to be tested for coronavirus once landing in the country, following the long lines of passengers building up at the airport.The directive was issued to prevent religious travelers from arriving home after Shabbat came in and was granted only to those travelling from low-risk countries.Following the large wave of passengers that were released into the country without being tested within the temporary exemption, the testing complex at Ben-Gurion Airport has now returned to normal activity.