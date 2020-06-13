Jaffa set ablaze during protests over killing of Iyad al-Hallak

Civic unrest continued Friday night in Jaffa as a water truck owned by Mekorot was set ablaze and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Tel Aviv municipal, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv reported on Saturday. There were no casualties, but cars parked next to the truck and offices located near the building were damaged by the flames. Several garbage cans were also set on fire. Police are investigating these cases. Iyad al-Hallak in late May in the Old City of Jerusalem. Hallak was autistic and had the mental capacity of a child roughly 9 years of age. He fled from the officers and attempted to hid from them behind a garbage container, his caregiver, who was present at the scene, told the officers he is handicapped in Hebrew. Hallak shouted in Arabic “I am with her,” referring to his caregiver, before being shot. While footage of the incident has yet to be released, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians condemned the incident. Hallak’s death also led to mass protests in Haifa, Jerusalem and Jaffa against what some consider brutal police policy. In Jaffa, 300 people marched and police employed crowd dispersal means after the protest became violent. Anger over the incident in Jerusalem combined with a Jaffa grievance over plans to build on a Muslim Cemetery to create a center serving the homeless led to further unrest. The cemetery dates to the 18th century and was discovered in April 2018 as the city of Tel Aviv began digging to construct the foundation of the planned Center for the Homeless. Previously, a building dating to the Ottoman period stood on the same grounds, Ynet reported. While the Muslim community claims the cemetery is named El Asaf and fights to preserve it at the expense of the new project a court decision from January ruled that in this case, the project was allowed to continue. The reasoning behind the approval was that the Muslim community, with the approval of then-Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini, removed the bodies and turned the grounds into a soccer field 80 years ago. Additionally, the city intends to construct columns to ensure that human remains will maintain their dignity. The developer also stated that any human remains are worked around by hand to ensure they remain intact. Meanwhile, Muslim activists erected fake tombstones to drive the point that this is a Muslim site of heritage and memory, Haaretz reported on Friday. Public Muslim prayers were held on the site as well. While the modern city of Tel Aviv includes Jaffa, historically Jaffa predates Tel Aviv and is a mostly Arab city. It is an ancient city, mentioned in the Bible as the city of Jonah, the prophet who sailed from it in an attempt to flee from God.Public outrage erupted after Border Police shot and killed 32-year-old disabled man