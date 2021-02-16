Jerusalem approves massive master plan for Talpiot

The plan had been adopted by Jerusalem's planning and construction committee in November, and has now received final by the District Committee.

The Talpiot master plan, designed by Molcho Architects, is one of the city's largest strategic plans ever, the municipality said. It includes dozens of new commercial and residential buildings that can rise up to 30 stories tall, as well as open areas and public playgrounds, with an emphasis on accessible public transportation.

These will create space for thousands of new jobs, the municipality said.

In recent years, Talpiot has evolved from a drab industrial zone to one of the city's employment, tech and culture centers, and students and young families have been moving in.

The plan stipulates that portions of housing in the neighborhood be set aside as smaller, low-budget apartments for young residents. Schools, synagogues, parks, sports and health facilities are also planned.

"The master plan for the Talpiot district is a great example of an advanced and vibrant urban space where businesses and jobs are next to housing and cultural buildings, making the best use of the limited land resource," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "This is for the benefit of all residents of the city and those who are interested in establishing their home there."

While Talpiot is currently a transportation nightmare, the new plan puts forth a comprehensive transportation vision that will prioritize the use of public transportation and non-motorized traffic while discouraging private vehicle use. The light rail that will pass through the area will connect to intercity train lines, making Talpiot accessible for visitors from outside the city as well.

Other transportation projects planned include a level separation on the Hebron Road by the Asher Wiener Tunnel, and connecting the southern section of Pierre Koenig street to Moshe Baram Boulevard to improve access to the neighborhood. A parking lot is also being built on Pierre Koenig, and Road 16 will be extended through an underground route from Bait junction to Moshe Baram Boulevard. These projects will allow optimal traffic flow to the renewed Talpiot district and the surrounding neighborhoods, the municipality said.