The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem area blaze continues for second day, residents evacuated

Israel Police evacuated the first line of houses in the town of Sho'eva as the fire neared the town on Monday afternoon.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 16, 2021 16:47
Wildfire near Jerusalem continues for second day, August 16, 2021 (Credit: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
Firefighters continued to battle blazes on multiple fronts west of Jerusalem for a second day on Monday as strong winds caused the fire to continue to spread rapidly, forcing hundreds of local residents to evacuate their homes.
Some 10 firefighting aircraft and large numbers of firefighters are working to stop the flames. Israel Police evacuated the first line of houses in the town of Sho'eva as the fire neared the town on Monday afternoon.
Israel Fire and Rescue Services declared a general call-up on Monday afternoon to concentrate efforts to fight the growing fire.
As the large blazes began rapidly spreading towards nearby towns, emergency forces began evacuating hundreds of residents of Givat Ye'arim, Kibbutz Tsuba, Ein Rafa and Ein Naqquba.
Firefighters battle blaze near town of Sho'eva, August 16, 2021 (Credit: Ron Sehayik/Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
Large blazes developed and spread near Nahal Tsuba, Har Eitan, Sho'eva and Shoresh due to strong winds on Monday afternoon, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services. The fire has also renewed near the Eitanim Medical Center, a psychiatric facility in the Jerusalem Hills. All the patients had been evacuated on Sunday but returned on Monday morning. 
The Nature and Parks Authority announced on Monday that it estimated that firefighting efforts will continue for a few days and that thousands of animals and insects have been injured or killed due to the fire.
Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg warned on Monday that such fires, extreme weather, floods and climate disasters will become more and more frequent and powerful in the coming years due to the climate crisis.
"This requires us to prepare completely differently for the impending climate disasters," said Zandberg. "I am working for the State of Israel to declare a climate emergency. We must define the climate crisis as a strategic threat, which all parties need to prepare for and deal with better. Because from now on it's going to get worse and worse. There is something to be done - and it needs to be done now."
The huge wildfire spread near Jerusalem on Sunday, burning down thousands of dunams of forest and brushland and endangering nearby communities. High temperatures and strong winds helped the fire spread fast to the west of the capital.
The fire razed some 16,000 dunams as of Sunday evening, almost four times the amount burned in recent previous fires.
Some 70 squads from the Jerusalem fire department as well as neighboring forces attempted to fight the flames, but the fire was still uncontained as of Monday afternoon.
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem fire wildfires
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by