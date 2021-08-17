Jerusalem area fire mostly contained, concerns as strong winds expected

On the dawn of a third day of efforts, firefighters had the Jerusalem area wildfire mostly contained on Tuesday morning, although emergency services expressed concerns that strong winds could cause the fires to spread again in the afternoon.

The fire has burned nearly 20,000 dunams of land so far, with Fire Chief Insp.-Gen. Dedi Simchi saying on Monday evening that the fire is on the scale of the Carmel Fire which burned large swaths of land in northern Israel in 2010, killing 44 people.

Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight at a number of hotspots to extinguish the fires. On Tuesday morning, eight firefighting aircraft and helicopters began operating to fight the flames, with firefighters aiming to make as much progress as possible while winds were low and humidity was high in order to prevent the spread of the fire.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Firefighters are also focusing efforts to ensure that the fire is kept away from Hadassah-University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, with Army Radio reporting that officials are concerned that they would be unable to safely evacuate the entire hospital.

The Beit Meir fire (credit: ARIEL KEDEM)

Ben-Gurion Airport's special firefighting system joined the efforts on Tuesday, with aviation fire engines that can hold about 12,000 liters of water and have a long-range.

The Israeli Air Force's Hercules military transport aircraft will also join the aerial firefighting efforts in an operational experiment on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned on Tuesday of high levels of air pollution in Tsuba, Givat Ye'arim, the Eitanim Medical Center, and nearby areas. The ministry recommended that cardio-respiratory patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women avoid being outside unnecessarily and recommended that everyone reduce physical activity outside, close windows, and turn on air conditioners.

On Monday evening, Israeli officials r equested assistance in fighting the blaze from Greece, Cyprus, Italy, France, and other Mediterranean countries. Turkey is expected to send a firefighting plane to aid Israeli efforts after Israel accepted the country's offer to help, Ynet reported early Tuesday.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services declared a general call-up on Monday afternoon to concentrate efforts to fight the growing fire.

Israel Fire & Rescue Services firefighting planes. (credit: ARALEH CROMBIE)

About 2,000 residents of a number of towns in the area of the fire were evacuated on Monday as the fire spread due to strong winds, although many of the residents were allowed to return to their homes on Monday night.

The Nature and Parks Authority announced on Monday that it estimated that firefighting efforts will continue for a few days and that thousands of animals and insects have been injured or killed due to the fire.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg warned on Monday that such fires, extreme weather, floods and climate disasters will become more frequent and powerful in the coming years due to the climate crisis.

“This requires us to prepare completely differently for the impending climate disasters,” said Zandberg. “I am working for the State of Israel to declare a climate emergency. We must define the climate crisis as a strategic threat, which all parties need to prepare for and deal with better. Because from now on it’s going to get worse and worse. There is something to be done, and it needs to be done now.”





תודה לכוחות על העבודה הסיזיפית והקריטית עכשיו בחפ״ק השריפה בהרי ירושלים, עם כוחות הכיבוי, המשטרה והמשרד להגנת הסביבה. משבר האקלים יהפוך אירועים כאלה לתכופים ועוצמתיים יותר, וישראל רגישה במיוחד להתייבשות והתחממות. חובה להכריז על אסונות אקלים כאיום אסטרטגי, ולהיערך בהתאם.תודה לכוחות על העבודה הסיזיפית והקריטית pic.twitter.com/dH1Kxja58r August 16, 2021

The huge wildfire broke out near Jerusalem on Sunday, burning down thousands of dunams of forest and brushland and endangering nearby communities. High temperatures and strong winds helped the fire spread fast to the west of the capital.