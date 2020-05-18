The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem College of Technology launches online platform for Torah study

The Beit Midrash, normally available only to JCT students, will now be available to all those interested in learning the Torah and possess the necessary Hebrew proficiency.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 10:55
WOMEN LEARN in the beit midrash at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WOMEN LEARN in the beit midrash at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) launched an online Beit Midrash (house of learning) that "focuses on fostering interaction between learners in a virtual environment," as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip nations worldwide.
The Beit Midrash, normally available only to JCT students, will now be available to all those interested in learning the Torah and possess the necessary Hebrew proficiency - offering traditional Judaic classes as well as classes on contemporary issues regarding the Torah and technology.
"For instance, students will explore the topic of allocation of life-saving resources under crisis conditions. Such questions have gained increased relevance during the pandemic due to the strain on hospitals with limited life saving medical equipment — in principle forcing them to decide who is saved and who is not," the JCT said in a press statement.
While audio and video based classes already exist online in a lecture-styled structure, this is the first virtual Torah study that enables fully interactive and study "allowing participants to express themselves, ask questions, and develop discussions accordingly" - similar to the setting within a normal Beit Midrash.
The Beit Midrash, headed by the College’s Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, before its virtual ascendance served over 400 students - including courses on the Tanach, Talmud, Jewish law, Jewish philosophy, business ethics, and the synthesis of Torah and technology. The virtual Beit Midrash will continue to operate post-pandemic.
“Various developments in the internet age have empowered people to interact in seamless and accessible new ways, including in the realm of Torah study,” said Rabbi Rimon. “Yet until now, online Torah classes have offered only a one-way street from lecturer to listener. JCT’s online Beit Midrash will bring together people from all across Israel under the same virtual roof, where they will work together on analyzing and navigating the most important halachic issues that are at stake both during the pandemic and in more normal times.”


