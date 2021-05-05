The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem Day: Ethiopian Israelis remember the 4000 who died in Sudan

On Monday, institutions across Israel will commemorate the victims who tried to make aliyah from Ethiopia, in an effort to highlight a side of Zionist history that doesn't often get told.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 06:41
Milken Community School students prepare to welcome Shabbat. (photo credit: JNF)
Milken Community School students prepare to welcome Shabbat.
(photo credit: JNF)
Some 4000 Zionist Ethiopians never made it from their native land to Israel. They perished in Sudan enroute to Israel and a new initiative is looking to tell their stories. 
On Monday, Jerusalem Day, institutions across Israel will memorialize and commemorate the victims who tried to fulfill the Jewish dream in their aliyah from Ethiopia, in an effort to highlight a side of Zionist history that doesn't often get told. 
The Bnei Akiva youth movement is launching the "Story on the Way – Our Collective Story" initiative in its branches across the country. 
"The story of Ethiopian Jewry is an essential part of the story of Zionism and the history of the Jewish people," said Yair Shachal, secretary-general of Bnei Akiva. 
The program will facilitate communal meetings between Ethiopian Jews, who will tell the story of their communities, of their aliyah, and of their experiences living in Israel. 
Local youth will come to hear their tales. 
The struggle to properly integrate Ethiopian-Israelis into Israeli society, while confronting the racism that sits behind these challenges, is one that Israeli society continues to face today. 
Last week, ITIM, an advocacy organization, filed a lawsuit at a regional labor court on behalf of an Ethiopian-Israeli mikveh (ritual bath) attendant discriminated against by a municipal rabbi. The rabbi directly challenged her Jewish identity, and urged other women not to use her services because of her Ethiopian ethnicity. 
"This initiative is trying to connect the Israeli public to the heroic story of the [Ethiopian] journey to Israel, and to tell the story of the Ethiopian community and show how it folds into Israeli society today.  
The movement was started by a Bnei Akiva alum, attorney David Abate. 


Tags aliyah ethiopia ethiopian jews ethiopian in israel ethiopian jews in israel racism Jerusalem day Bnei Akiva
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by