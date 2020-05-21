Jerusalem Day in photos

The anniversary of Jerusalem’s momentous unification 53 years ago has not captured the imagination of the general Israeli public. The reason may be that it happens to fall in the middle of an intense period in the Israeli calendar between Passover and Shavuot, with many days of celebration and commemoration jostling for recognition.However, increasingly over the past few years, tens of thousands have visited our venerable-modern capital city on this significant date, mainly young men with knitted kippot and women in white blouses and blue-jean skirts, all armed with flags and great exuberance. They are joined by throngs of locals and contingents from around the world, including from Japan and Papua New Guinea, attired in traditional national costume. King George Street, closed to traffic, becomes a meeting point for the animated masses, with live music adding to the adrenaline rush as the multitudes begin to flow as one toward the Old City. Down Agron they go, traversing the Mamilla Mall, cascading through the Jaffa Gate and into the bursting ancient alleyways. Finally, like a river meeting the sea, the great throng gushes into the Western Wall Plaza, creating a bobbing and surging spectacle that even generations of our forbearers who dreamed of return could not imagine.This year we must suspend the joyous celebrations. Here is a photographic reminder of celebrations past, with the hope, trust and prayer that they will recommence soon. Next year in a healthy Jerusalem!