Jerusalem deputy mayor calls Trump peace plan 'final solution'

Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israel would begin annexing the Jordan Valley on July 1, a date agreed upon by the members of his coalition.

"He gave them Hebron, Abu Dis, Gush Katif and northern Samaria," King wrote on Twitter, adding that Netanyahu "suppressed Jews in the West Bank with a firm hand, by destroying the Dreinoff neighborhood, the settlements of Migron, Nativ HaAvot and hundreds of Jewish homes in the region."



השליט יד קשה נגד יהודים באיו"ש,באופן של הריסת שכונת דריינוף,הישובים מגרון,נתיב האבות ועוד מאות בתי יהודים במרחב,

הקפיא את הבניה ליהודים בירושלים במשך כעשור ופועל בשטח לחלוקתה של העיר,

כעת הוא מסר את חברון,אבו דיס,גוש קטיף וצפון השומרון,השליט יד קשה נגד יהודים באיו"ש,באופן של הריסת שכונת דריינוף,הישובים מגרון,נתיב האבות ועוד מאות בתי יהודים במרחב,הקפיא את הבניה ליהודים בירושלים במשך כעשור ופועל בשטח לחלוקתה של העיר,כעת @netanyahu מציג את המדינה הפלסטינאצית. pic.twitter.com/UZf2zeG2jM May 27, 2020



King continued, saying the prime minister "has frozen Jewish construction in Jerusalem for a decade and setting facts on the ground for the city's division." King continued, saying the prime minister "has frozen Jewish construction in Jerusalem for a decade and setting facts on the ground for the city's division."







On Facebook, King wrote that "the head of the Likud Party has prevented Jewish construction in east Jerusalem for over a decade, banning Jews, police and municipal workers from entering eight east Jerusalem neighborhoods," adding that Netanyahu had divided Jerusalem in practice.





"Nothing has prepared the Right, not even his family and friends in politics, for his solution," the politician wrote. According to King, "Bibi will remain infamous as the founder of the Palestinian enemy state if his proposal is implemented."





King was appointed Jerusalem deputy mayor on April 25 amid harsh criticism from Israel's left-wing circles. The state's left-most non-Arab party, Meretz, agreed to remain in the Jerusalem City Council's coalition despite King's appointment.





Last week, King drew criticism from the left circles after posting on Facebook claiming his actions led to the shutdown of an Arab's stand in Jerusalem's Old City, saying he felt blessed and calling the Muslim Quarter the "Renewed Jewish Quarter."





In early 2019, King was heavily criticized for blaming Yemenite Jews for the Arabization of Jerusalem, according to local newspaper Kol Hair. "Factually speaking, in the last 12 years there have only been four Jews who sold their real estate to Arabs."





According to Kol Hair , King said he did not want to "generalize, God forbid, but all were of the Yemenite ethnicity. In these very days there is another Yemenite Jerusalemite threatening to sell his property to Arabs in a different area."



