The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls Trump peace plan 'final solution'

"Now, Netanyahu reveals the Palestinazi state," King said.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MAY 27, 2020 15:42
Arieh King campaigning at Mahaneh Yehuda. Does the city council owe its allegiance to its own aims or to its members’ voters? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Arieh King campaigning at Mahaneh Yehuda. Does the city council owe its allegiance to its own aims or to its members’ voters?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King equated US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" to Adolf Hitler's "Final Solution" Wednesday morning, blasting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing a Palestinian state to be formed.

Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israel would begin annexing the Jordan Valley on July 1, a date agreed upon by the members of his coalition.

"He gave them Hebron, Abu Dis, Gush Katif and northern Samaria," King wrote on Twitter, adding that Netanyahu "suppressed Jews in the West Bank with a firm hand, by destroying the Dreinoff neighborhood, the settlements of Migron, Nativ HaAvot and hundreds of Jewish homes in the region."

King continued, saying the prime minister "has frozen Jewish construction in Jerusalem for a decade and setting facts on the ground for the city's division."
"Netanyahu reveals the Palestinazi [sic] state," King added.

On Facebook, King wrote that "the head of the Likud Party has prevented Jewish construction in east Jerusalem for over a decade, banning Jews, police and municipal workers from entering eight east Jerusalem neighborhoods," adding that Netanyahu had divided Jerusalem in practice.

"Nothing has prepared the Right, not even his family and friends in politics, for his solution," the politician wrote. According to King, "Bibi will remain infamous as the founder of the Palestinian enemy state if his proposal is implemented."

King was appointed Jerusalem deputy mayor on April 25 amid harsh criticism from Israel's left-wing circles. The state's left-most non-Arab party, Meretz, agreed to remain in the Jerusalem City Council's coalition despite King's appointment.

Last week, King drew criticism from the left circles after posting on Facebook claiming his actions led to the shutdown of an Arab's stand in Jerusalem's Old City, saying he felt blessed and calling the Muslim Quarter the "Renewed Jewish Quarter."

In early 2019, King was heavily criticized for blaming Yemenite Jews for the Arabization of Jerusalem, according to local newspaper Kol Hair. "Factually speaking, in the last 12 years there have only been four Jews who sold their real estate to Arabs." 

According to Kol Hair, King said he did not want to "generalize, God forbid, but all were of the Yemenite ethnicity. In these very days there is another Yemenite Jerusalemite threatening to sell his property to Arabs in a different area."

"By the way, there are property owners of other ethnicities: Georgians, Iraqis, Persians, Moroccans, yet only Yemenis have chosen to threaten to sell [their property] to Arabs or sell [it] in practice," he concluded.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Donald Trump Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by