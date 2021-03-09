Jerusalem gears up with 2,000 workers for special Passover cleaning

Jerusalem is getting ready to clean up the capital ahead of the upcoming Passover holiday with 2,000 workers and 150 trucks and cranes devoted to the task.
Officials predict 2,200 tons of garbage per day will be collected with 400 containers for bread to be placed at 300 points across the city. During the holiday, Jewish people dispense of their usual bread and pasta and eat matzah. Cleaning services will operate 24 hours a day and on the day after the holiday it is expected 3,000 tons of trash will be collected.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion thanked the cleaning crews for their hard work, and said that “the cleaning revolution in Jerusalem is marching ahead.”
