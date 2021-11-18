The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem Highlights: Week of November 19-25

What's new in Israel's capital in the upcoming week?

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 13:52

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 13:54
A Gimbri playing in Rabat, Morocco (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Gimbri playing in Rabat, Morocco
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19 – Jerusalem Hiking Club – Every three to four weeks the In and Around Jerusalem Hiking Club explores the areas around Jerusalem, including the Judean Desert. The free hikes are in English and are not very difficult. The next hike is to the Shvil Hamayanot starting near the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Karem.
For details, email [email protected]
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20 – Enjoy a satirical Hebrew musical written by Yael Tal, Victory is Not Important at 9 p.m. at Masie Theater Center, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. The show is a coming-of-age story of a girl in Jerusalem and answers the question: Why is there a cowboy at the Western Wall? NIS 55 per ticket. Hebrew only. An Incubator theater production. For tickets call (02) 654-03001. The Masie Theater Center phone number is (02) 623-0002
Sirolynia is a new space for board and card games (Yu-Gi-Oh, Strixhaven, Forgotten Realms, Zendikar Rising, Midnight Hunt, etc.) that recently opened on 74 Shmaryahu Levin St., Kiryat Hayovel. Play during opening hours Monday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday night from the end of Shabbat until midnight.
Call 052-298-3446 to reserve a table or email [email protected].
Jerusalem's ''Good as New'' quality clothing sale is back, November 23 (credit: Courtesy) Jerusalem's ''Good as New'' quality clothing sale is back, November 23 (credit: Courtesy)
MONDAY NOVEMBER 22 – Burn the winter blues away at a Zumba-for-women class with Debbie Hirsch at 6 Rekanati St. at 8:30 p.m. Classes are held each Monday (NIS 150 per month). Zumba is a fitness system that combines Latin music with dance movement to boost health.
Phone (02) 548-4100 for more information.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 23 – Emunah Jerusalem’s popular “Good as New Quality Clothing Sale” for women and men is back! Payment in cash only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: Emunah Beit Hachavera, 6 Arlosorov St., Rechavia. Buses 17 and 19 stop there.
Phone: (02) 563-9963 ext. 4. Proceeds benefit Emunah’s projects for children and families in distress.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24 – The rise and fall of Lehman Brothers, a financial services firm founded in 1847 by three Jewish siblings new in America that declared bankruptcy in 2008, is the focus of the 2019 West End production The Lehman Trilogy, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles. The three actors enter the respective roles of the firm founders and their sons and grandsons across 163 years, in this film adaptation of the theater performance. Written by Stefano Massini, the 230 minute-long movie is part of the 2021 Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. 7 p.m.
Tickets NIS 75. Phone (02) 565-4333 to order.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 – Soprano Olga Senderskaya will take on the role of Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata at 8:30 at the Henry Crown Hall, in this Jerusalem Opera production. Tenor Aaron Blake will play Alfredo. This is a concert performance. Sung in Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. Duration: 2.5 hours. Cost: NIS 150 per ticket.
To book, call (02) 560-5755.
Prof. Tayseer Elias will present three great composers of modern Arab music – Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab, Farid al-Atrash and Abdel Halim Hafez – as part of the 22nd Jerusalem International Oud Festival. At the Sherover Theater at 9 p.m. Cost: NIS 150 per ticket.
To book, call (02) 560-5755. Henry Crown Hall and Sherover Theater are both in the Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St.
Those who cannot attend the show might enjoy the 2021 album Many Faces by IBY (Itamar Ben Yakir) which features the oud as well as the North African string instrument gimbri.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem culture culture in jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by