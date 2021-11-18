Jerusalem Highlights: Week of November 19-25

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19 – Jerusalem Hiking Club – Every three to four weeks the In and Around Jerusalem Hiking Club explores the areas around Jerusalem, including the Judean Desert. Jerusalem Hiking Club – Every three to four weeks the In and Around Jerusalem Hiking Club explores the areas around Jerusalem, including the Judean Desert. The free hikes are in English and are not very difficult. The next hike is to the Shvil Hamayanot starting near the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Karem.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20 – Enjoy a satirical Hebrew musical written by Yael Tal, Victory is Not Important at 9 p.m. at Masie Theater Center, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. The show is a coming-of-age story of a girl in Jerusalem and answers the question: Why is there a cowboy at the Western Wall? NIS 55 per ticket. Hebrew only. An Incubator theater production. For tickets call (02) 654-03001. The Masie Theater Center phone number is (02) 623-0002

Sirolynia is a new space for board and card games (Yu-Gi-Oh, Strixhaven, Forgotten Realms, Zendikar Rising, Midnight Hunt, etc.) that recently opened on 74 Shmaryahu Levin St., Kiryat Hayovel. Play during opening hours Monday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday night from the end of Shabbat until midnight.

Call 052-298-3446 to reserve a table or email [email protected]

Jerusalem's ''Good as New'' quality clothing sale is back, November 23 (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 22 – Burn the winter blues away at a Zumba-for-women class with Debbie Hirsch at 6 Rekanati St. at 8:30 p.m. Classes are held each Monday (NIS 150 per month). Zumba is a fitness system that combines Latin music with dance movement to boost health.

Phone (02) 548-4100 for more information.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 23 – Emunah Jerusalem’s popular “Good as New Quality Clothing Sale” for women and men is back! Payment in cash only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: Emunah Beit Hachavera, 6 Arlosorov St., Rechavia. Buses 17 and 19 stop there.

Phone: (02) 563-9963 ext. 4. Proceeds benefit Emunah’s projects for children and families in distress.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24 – The rise and fall of Lehman Brothers, a financial services firm founded in 1847 by three Jewish siblings new in America that declared bankruptcy in 2008, is the focus of the 2019 West End production The Lehman Trilogy, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles. The three actors enter the respective roles of the firm founders and their sons and grandsons across 163 years, in this film adaptation of the theater performance. Written by Stefano Massini, the 230 minute-long movie is part of the 2021 Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. 7 p.m.

Tickets NIS 75. Phone (02) 565-4333 to order.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 – Soprano Olga Senderskaya will take on the role of Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata at 8:30 at the Henry Crown Hall, in this Soprano Olga Senderskaya will take on the role of Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata at 8:30 at the Henry Crown Hall, in this Jerusalem Opera production. Tenor Aaron Blake will play Alfredo. This is a concert performance. Sung in Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. Duration: 2.5 hours. Cost: NIS 150 per ticket.

To book, call (02) 560-5755.

Prof. Tayseer Elias will present three great composers of modern Arab music – Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab, Farid al-Atrash and Abdel Halim Hafez – as part of the 22nd Jerusalem International Oud Festival. At the Sherover Theater at 9 p.m. Cost: NIS 150 per ticket.

To book, call (02) 560-5755. Henry Crown Hall and Sherover Theater are both in the Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St.

Those who cannot attend the show might enjoy the 2021 album Many Faces by IBY (Itamar Ben Yakir) which features the oud as well as the North African string instrument gimbri.