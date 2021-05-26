Jerusalem LGBTQ+ Pride making a comeback after coronavirus

The event will start at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Bell Park with an opening rally and then begin marching down Keren Hayesod Street at 3:30 p.m. towards Independence Park.

Unlike most years, there will not be a rally at the end of the march. Instead everyone will go home or to a viewing party and watch a special Pride event broadcast on Facebook Live.

It is important to note that the parade can only be entered and exited from specific points: Liberty Bell Park, the entrance to the King Solomon Hotel, Ben Maimon Street by Paris Square and Histadrut Street on the corner of Hillel Street. The entrances and exits will only be open as the march reaches them, except for the Liberty Bell Park entrance which will be open before.

"In today's reality in Israel, with political instability and evil spirits of conflict among us, it is now more important for us to come together and raise a flag of change," said the Jerusalem Open House on the Facebook page for the event . "The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance has always symbolized and will always symbolize a united and egalitarian Israel, an Israel that has a place for everyone."

Last year, the Pride march was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv held "We will no longer sit on the sidelines and wait for the change to come from above. It is time to go out into the field and create the change we demand to see," added the Jerusalem Open House. "We need you with us — together we will create the biggest LGBTQ+ protest ever seen in Jerusalem."Last year, the Pride march was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv held simultaneous rallies to mark Pride month.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

A Pride Parade is also planned to take place in Tel Aviv on June 11, although it is an independent event and not the traditional event organized in most years by the Tel Aviv Municipality.

The Tel Aviv Municipality and the Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel – have so far not released an official schedule for pride events in the city and have not officially commented on the independent pride march planned for June 11.

According to Channel 12, the Tel Aviv Municipality was outraged after the unofficial Tel Aviv Pride event was first announced in April, with one municipality official stating that it was "plagiarism, not a parade."

"The parade as we know it is currently forbidden in the State of Israel," added the official at the time. "If the state allows it, we will obviously do it and we will be able to get it up within a few weeks. It is not a registered brand like Coca-Cola, but when you say the Tel Aviv Pride Parade you know what it is – and it is not what this group is doing. They can call it pizza, it will not turn it into pizza. The parade is our brand."

According to a Facebook post published in April by the independent pride parade, Eurovision star Netta Barzilai has agreed to perform at the event. Barzilai said in the post that she was "proud and excited" to announce that she would be performing on the stage of the parade at Yarkon Park.

The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance will take place on Thursday, June 3 after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Jerusalem Open House.