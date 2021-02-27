The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Something to go on: Jerusalem opens new self-cleaning public restrooms

15 new public restrooms are coming to Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 13:54
Public restrooms in Jerusalem (photo credit: SANITATION DIVISION/JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Public restrooms in Jerusalem
(photo credit: SANITATION DIVISION/JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The Jerusalem Municipality has announced that it will be opening new public restrooms to allow for more comfortable movement throughout the city for residents and visitors.
The program to open such facilities was valued at approximately NIS 10 million and would add 15 public restroom buildings to the 50 other existing ones to date.
"The construction of new public toilet buildings is intended for the wellbeing of the capital's residents and tourists who are expected to visit it," said Mayor Moshe Lion. "We are continuing with the hygienic reform and are raising the level of service for the residents and visitors so that they may enjoy visiting, travelling and enjoying the spectacular beauty of Jerusalem."
The new facilities will be sprawled throughout the city, from Nahalat Shiv'a to Pisgat Zeev and from Armon Hanatziv to Kiryat Moshe.
The restrooms are intended to be innovative and modern in design at what the municipality describes as a "high standard" to provide the most comfortable accessibility for the public.
The multitude of bathrooms is intended to make movement throughout the city more comfortable, as those moving around would oftentimes have the necessary facilities at hand if needed.
A large portion of the new restrooms will also have baby changing stations, while additional restrooms will have the ability to automatically clean and disinfect.
The self-cleaning restrooms are designed by MPS, which designs vandal-proof and self-cleaning toilets for use throughout Europe. The restrooms by MPS are characterized by extremely easy maintenance, since it washes the floor and toilet on its own after every use.


Tags Jerusalem Tourism moshe lion toilet hygiene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by