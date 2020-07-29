Jerusalem puts hearts in Gan Haatzmaut park to promote social distancing

Jerusalem municipal government launched a new project this week aimed at encouraging the use of public parks while promoting social distancing, marking recreation spots on the grass in the form of hearts, according to Kolhair.

"In this way, Gan Haatzmaut recreation spots were marked in white paint in the form of hearts, thus enabling people to sit together but also apart to enjoy the urban setting," according to the municipality of Jerusalem.



Given the initial success, the municipality is planning to include Gan Sacker as well as other large parks in the city.