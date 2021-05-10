Jerusalem's current and former mayors open visitor center near Kotel

Jerusalem's current and former mayors attended a ceremony inaugurating a new visitor center in the Israeli capital on Sunday.The Chain of Generations visitor center's opening coincides with the timing of Jerusalem Day, which celebrates the capture of east Jerusalem in 1967. The newly renovated center, which sits adjacent to the Western Wall Plaza, tells the story of Jerusalem and the deep connection of the Jewish people to the capital.Among those present included Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel; Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; and former Jerusalem mayors Nir Barkat, Uri Lupolianski and Ehud Olmert.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}