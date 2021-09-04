Jerusalem's 'Green Wall' is reconstructed and greener than ever

After years of neglect, Jerusalem Municipality finished reconstruction of the "Green Wall" en route to Jerusalem on Monday.

The wall of colorful Mediterranean foliage and vegetation is the biggest in Israel, stretching for over 3000 sq.m.

Some 18 different species of perennial plants feature on the wall, including lavender, lilyturf, juniper, mastic tree, rosemary and more, all of which change colors during different seasons.

The vegetation was planted in special containers and an irrigation system was built to provide an accurate amount of water to each plant.

A draining system was also installed to collect and drain excess water through a vertical pipe to a drainage canal at the bottom.

Jerusalem Municipality workers on the Green Wall near Jerusalem. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

"This is a dream come true," said Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon, who invested in an 'unprecedented manner' into the reconstruction of the wall.

"In recent years, we have been working on the reconstruction of the Green Wall, the largest and most impressive in Israel," said Leon. "I would like to congratulate all those involved in the construction, it was a long process, but we succeeded. Congratulations to Jerusalem."