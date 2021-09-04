The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem's 'Green Wall' is reconstructed and greener than ever

The wall of colorful Mediterranean foliage and vegetation is the biggest in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 14:56
The reconstructed Green Wall, en route to Jerusalem. (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The reconstructed Green Wall, en route to Jerusalem.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
After years of neglect, Jerusalem Municipality finished reconstruction of the "Green Wall" en route to Jerusalem on Monday.
The wall of colorful Mediterranean foliage and vegetation is the biggest in Israel, stretching for over 3000 sq.m.
Some 18 different species of perennial plants feature on the wall, including lavender, lilyturf, juniper, mastic tree, rosemary and more, all of which change colors during different seasons.
The vegetation was planted in special containers and an irrigation system was built to provide an accurate amount of water to each plant. 
A draining system was also installed to collect and drain excess water through a vertical pipe to a drainage canal at the bottom.
Jerusalem Municipality workers on the Green Wall near Jerusalem. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY) Jerusalem Municipality workers on the Green Wall near Jerusalem. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
"This is a dream come true," said Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon, who invested in an 'unprecedented manner' into the reconstruction of the wall.
"In recent years, we have been working on the reconstruction of the Green Wall, the largest and most impressive in Israel," said Leon. "I would like to congratulate all those involved in the construction, it was a long process, but we succeeded. Congratulations to Jerusalem."


Tags Israel Jerusalem Plant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by