Wonder if your plants are stressed? New research might be able to tell you

The processes could help farmers take more measures to protect their produce, prevent significant losses and safeguard national food sources, the university explained.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 25, 2021 14:36
Hebrew University uses bio-sensors to determine if plants are under stress, and what processes these stress factors could affect. (photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)
Hebrew University uses bio-sensors to determine if plants are under stress, and what processes these stress factors could affect.
(photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)
Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a method to detect signs of stress in plants before they become damaged, the university said in a statement.
With plants being exposed to numerous factors that could induce stress, such as weather and other external stimuli, which could in turn diminish their ability to undergo photosynthesis and produce crops, Hebrew University looked into developing a way to get the most out of agricultural processes that could, in the long-run, enable farmers to identify early warning signs that their plants are starting to become unhealthy.
The processes could help farmers take more measures to protect their produce, prevent significant losses and safeguard national food sources, the university explained.
In order to do so, Hebrew University introduced molecular bio-sensors into potatoes, which allow for real-time monitoring of stress signals within the plants themselves.
"The study’s objective was to develop an innovative technique that allowed for early detection of stress and under-nutrition without damaging the plant itself," the university said in a statement. "The researchers chose to focus on the humble potato, as a major food crop that comprises 40% of Israel’s exports and is crucial for worldwide food security."
Using genetic engineering, researchers inserted a new gene coded into a "fluorescent protein that reports the level of reactive oxygen species – highly reactive molecules that their accumulation signifies stress responses."
The bio-sensor targeted the organelle, chloroplast, which is responsible for the plants ability to use the biological process of photosynthesis. Researchers then monitored the light sent out by the bio-sensor to determine plant stress responses.
“By using a fluorescent camera with extremely high sensitivity, we were able to monitor the fluorescence signals emitted from the biosensors and noticed the accumulation of reactive oxygen species during the early phase responses to stress conditions such as drought, extreme temperature and high light,” explained Dr. Shilo Rosenwaser of Hebrew University's Department of Plant Sciences, one of the lead researchers of the study.
Researchers are confident that these same methods could be introduced to monitor other types of plants as well.
Their findings were published in the scientific journal Plant Physiology.


