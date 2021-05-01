Jerusalem's Old City lights up in solidarity with Mount Meron victims

The Jerusalem Municipality illuminated the walls of the Old City on Saturday evening in a show of solidarity with the families of the victims of the Mount Meron disaster in which 45 were killed and 150 were injured in a stampede during Lag Ba'Omer ceremonies.
Speaking about the tragedy at Mount Meron, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said "this is the largest civilian disaster that the State of Israel has ever seen. The City of Jerusalem embraces the families of the victims and wishes all the injured a fast recovery." In 2018 they lit up with a message to the Jewish community of Pittsburgh following a deadly synagogue shooting.This is not the first time that messages of solidarity have illuminated the walls of the Old City.
Other occasions that the walls have been illuminated include both Remembrance Day and Independence Day of this year.
