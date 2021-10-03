The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Justice minister to green light Case 3000 state inquiry

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar has announced that the would approve a state inquiry into the "Submarine Affair."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 17:57
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu? (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu?
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday told Kan that he would approve a state commission of inquiry into Case 3000, the "Submarine Affair."
A number of former top aides to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have already been indicted in a separate criminal case, so this commission would go beyond criminal issues and examine whether the government had functioned properly in dealing with the submarines.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has been pushing hard for such an inquiry for several months, but was thwarted by Netanyahu under the previous government since he was prime minister.
Gantz had also been rebuffed by Sa'ar in the early days of the current government since the justice minister said that rolling out such a commission was his purview.
In the end , it appears that Sa'ar did not oppose Gantz's idea as much as he wanted control over the powers and setup of the commission.
Some of the core questions the commission would be expected to examine are: did Netanyahu act appropriately in completing aspects of the submarine deals with Germany around the back of the defense minister and top IDF officials and were the submarines necessary to Israeli security or not?
Also on Sunday, Mount Meron Commission Chairwoman Miriam Naor announced that her commission would publish an interim report to try to create momentum for fixing problems at the holy site in the north before the next big celebration of Lag B'Omer next spring.
RESCUE TEAMS begin work at the scene of the Lag Ba’omer mass fatality on Mount Meron on April 30. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)RESCUE TEAMS begin work at the scene of the Lag Ba’omer mass fatality on Mount Meron on April 30. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The commission has been hearing witnesses for weeks, but may take many more months or longer before it finishes collecting testimony.
By issuing an interim report, the commission can hope to influence planning for this coming Lag B'Omer even if the final report is issued much later.
The commission said that all institutions involved in Meron issues should send final updates to it by October 17 as part of the process for compiling the interim report.
However, the commission refused to give any sense of when the interim report will be issued by.


