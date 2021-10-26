The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kashrut supervisors cook shrimp in protest against planned reforms

Kashrut supervisors cooked shrimp and held fake kashrut certificates in protest in front of the home of the religious affairs minister.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 01:17
KASHRUT CERTIFICATION at a Jerusalem eatery – will the rabbinate’s monopoly be broken? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
KASHRUT CERTIFICATION at a Jerusalem eatery – will the rabbinate’s monopoly be broken?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dozens of kashrut supervisors cooked shrimp in front of the home of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana on Monday in protest against planned reforms which will allow independent kashrut supervision authorities to provide services to businesses, according to Israel Hayom.
The protesters, who arrived in front of the house with mouse and rabbit cages carrying kashrut certificates, claimed that the planned reforms would create rifts in the Jewish community in Israel.
The satirical kashrut certificates read "(Not) kosher, under the supervision of Badatz of the Reform community," with a list of food items such as "shrimps not under the rabbinate," "pig not under the rabbinate" and "worms without vegetables." The certificate was listed as expiring on Christmas 2022, with the listed supervisor to contact being Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
The protesters cooked shrimp and other seafood in front of Kahana's house in order to illustrate that the reform could cause a real and immediate danger to the quality of kashrut supervision in Israel and could lead to non-kosher food being sold in supermarkets.
A WOMAN walks past a Jerusalem eatery with a Tzohar kashrut certificate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A WOMAN walks past a Jerusalem eatery with a Tzohar kashrut certificate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"Jews throughout history have agreed to give up their lives when forced to eat non-kosher meat, and now Kahana and Lieberman want to bring about a reform that will cause a huge public to fail to eat forbidden foods, literally carrion and scoundrels according to millions of Israeli citizens," said Hazon movement leader Rabbi Dror Aryeh, according to Israel Hayom. "No one will be able to rely on his brother. One of the severe prohibitions in our holy Torah may crumble under the auspices of coalition agreements. We will do everything to overthrow this evil law."
Hazon, a movement dedicated to "returning the Jewish character to the national agenda in Israel," originally launched before the April 2019 Knesset elections in order to pressure politicians to agree to a religious Jewish agenda for the State.
The movement's campaign targeted a variety of topics, including the LGBTQ+ community, work and public transport on Shabbat, the Women of the Wall movement and the silencing of right-wing and religious movements. Hazon described all of these things as "not normal" in almost all of its publications.
The Noam Party, represented by MK Avi Maoz in the current Knesset, was formed by leaders of Hazon.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Avigdor Liberman kosher reform kashrut Matan Kahana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by