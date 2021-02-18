The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kfar Yona man indicted for assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend

Security footage from the incident shows the suspect raging at the scene, throwing products around the store wildly as his spouse tries to hide in the corner behind a coworker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 17:39
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Security footage from the incident shows the suspect raging at the scene, throwing products around the store wildly as his spouse tries to hide in the corner behind a coworker.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police on Thursday filed an indictment against a resident of Kfar Yona for assault and threats of murder he directed against his spouse on several occasions.
The indictment charged the man with six offenses including assault, as well as threats he made against his spouse, her family members and other persons.
During one such incident on Feb. 6, which was caught on security cameras, the suspect arrived at his spouse's place of work, a convenience store in a gas station near the Netanya interchange. 
Security footage from the incident shows the suspect raging at the scene, wildly throwing products around the store as his spouse tries to hide in the corner behind a coworker and threatening those present that he would murder them.
Netanya police conducted a manhunt for the suspect after he fled the scene, managing to locate and arrest him two days latter.
The indictment was filed by the Israel Police for six different charges, ranging from physical assault which caused injury to a partner, assault and threatening violence.


Tags Netanya women violence domestic violence in israel israel women domestic violence death threat assault
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
