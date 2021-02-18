Kfar Yona man indicted for assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend

Israel Police on Thursday filed an indictment against a resident of Kfar Yona for assault and threats of murder he directed against his spouse on several occasions.

The indictment charged the man with six offenses including assault, as well as threats he made against his spouse , her family members and other persons.

During one such incident on Feb. 6, which was caught on security cameras, the suspect arrived at his spouse's place of work, a convenience store in a gas station near the Netanya interchange.

Security footage from the incident shows the suspect raging at the scene, wildly throwing products around the store as his spouse tries to hide in the corner behind a coworker and threatening those present that he would murder them.

Netanya police conducted a manhunt for the suspect after he fled the scene, managing to locate and arrest him two days latter.

The indictment was filed by the Israel Police for six different charges, ranging from physical assault which caused injury to a partner, assault and threatening violence.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}