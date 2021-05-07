KKL-JNF to hold Jerusalem Day activities

On Monday, May 10, Jerusalem Day, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund will be holding a variety of activities at the National Institutions Building in downtown Jerusalem that will be open to the public, including discussion groups on Jerusalem and Zionism in 2021, as well as musical activities.
The public is also invited to a tour of Rehavia, which will focus on the building and management of the state in its early days, in the neighborhood which became the cultural, economic, and legal center of the State. The tour will be led by KKL-JNF guides and will depart every hour towards the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Rehavia and Talbiyeh.
Sar-Shalom Jerby, Director of the KKL-JNF Education Department, said: “KKL-JNF invites the public on Jerusalem Day to celebrate the liberation of the city. Learn and experience topics such as heritage, history, Zionism and ecology in the city of Jerusalem in general and its connection with the JNF in particular.” The events will take place on Monday, May 10th, between 11: 00-15: 00, at National Institutions Plaza, KKL 1, Jerusalem. Registration by phone at 1-800-350-550.
