Knesset advances Norwegian Law

The Knesset’s Arrangement’s Committee voted nine to five on Monday morning to expedite the first bill the new government intends to pass in the first day of voting in the new Knesset on Wednesday: The so-called Expanded Norwegian Law.The bill would enable five ministers in Blue and White and two in Likud to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on the party’s lists. If the ministers quit the cabinet, they could return to the Knesset at the expense of the new MKs. A separate bill would give new MKs in factions that have split 24 hours to decide which one to join. The bill could allow candidates of Yesh Atid and Telem, which are in the opposition, to instead join Blue and White in the coalition.Among the candidates who would join in Blue and White, two are loyalists of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, two are from Yesh Atid and one from Telem. Gantz wants to pass the bill into law by the beginning of June, because out of his 15 party’s 15 MKs, 12 are ministers and three chair Knesset committees.“This bill is needed to enable the Knesset to function better,” Blue and White MK Ram Shefa told the Arrangements Committee.Likud MK Uzi Dayan added: “This is a bill that is needed and is needed as fast as possible.”But opposition MKs blasted the bill. Joint List MK Ofer Kassif called it shameful and said it “spits in the face of the public.”Yesh Atid faction chairman Meir Cohen said it would enable new MKs to enter the Knesset who were not elected by the public.“This government has no shame,” Cohen said. “After swearing-in the largest government in Israel’s history with made-up ministries, they are rushing to create more jobs for themselves.”Yesh Atid tried in vain to also expedite a bill to give unemployment benefits to the self-employed. But Likud and Blue and White MKs said such a bill needed to be presented by the Finance Ministry.