Knesset approves law for grants encouraging employment

The Knesset approved the grant program for encouraging employment, Walla reported on Tuesday morning. The new law passed in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday introduces economic incentives for employers who will bring employees back from the unpaid leave they were put on during coronavirus. According to the law, businesses will receive up to NIS 7,500 for every employee who returned to work on June 1, and NIS 3,500 for every employee who returned to work during May. The law was approved in light of the spread of the coronavirus in Israel, and the crisis that led the government to set emergency regulations, including instructions to reduce economic activity. Consequently, many employees were put on unpaid leave, others were laid off and many independent businesses were forced to close up shop.Despite removing some restrictions, there are still many job seekers who registered with the Employment Service and have not yet been absorbed back into the labor market.The law stipulates that the grant will only be given if the employee, for whom the grant is requested, had earned at least NIS 3,300 each month, in order to include part-time workers.To ensure the continuity of employment, the grant amount will be divided into four beats for each of the employee's renewed employment, during the period between June to September 2020. For every employee returned to work by their employer from April 19, the employer will be entitled to NIS 875 for each of these four months - a total of NIS 3,500. For every employee returned to work by their employer from June 1, the employer will be entitled to NIS 1,875 for each of these four months - a total of NIS 7,500.