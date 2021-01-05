Knesset approves regulations aiding handicapped rights in emergency

The Knesset signed approved regulations formulated by the Defense Ministry meant to protect the rights of disabled persons during an emergency such as a rocket attack or an earthquake. Institutions that look after the disabled will need to present effective plans to evacuate them to shelters or medical facilities as needed in the space of one year. The regulations cover the disabled, those who reside in special schools for the autistic, and elderly persons who are cared for by a legal guardian, among others.
“No longer will bus drivers flee, leaving behind disabled passengers”, Defense Ministry adviser Yehuda Meron said, adding, "such situations should not be allowed to take place.”As Hamas frequently fires rockets at Israel those driving or residing within range must stop what they are doing and evacuate to a bomb shelter, for people in wheelchairs, to name one case, that can be very difficult.
MK Tali Ploskov (Likud) marked that the equal rights for the disabled law was meant to achieve such goals 16 years ago, but she is “happy and proud we were able to pass the regulations.”
The disabled make up roughly one fifth of the nation’s population, a special report by the Justice Ministry said last month.The Commission for Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities reported a 15% increase in calls during March and April, 31% of them were about employment during COVID-19 and 28% dealt with accessibility.
