Knesset delays debate over raising fine

The bill to double fines on people who break Health Ministry regulations last minute dropped from the Knesset plenum's agenda on Wednesday. It was agreed that before voting on the proposal, the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties would first meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.However, the coronavirus cabinet is convening Wednesday - the meeting, which was originally planned for Thursday, was moved one day earlier. The cabinet is expected to discuss the increase in morbidity and its relation to the third stage of the country’s exit strategy, which is supposed to include the opening of malls and markets, as well as some additional part of the education system.To date, preschoolers and grades one to four have returned to school.Street shops are scheduled to open Sunday and there has not yet been any discussion of pushing off that date. The cabinet is also expected to discuss offering carrots (rather than sticks) for those who follow Health Ministry guidelines, such as wearing masks. The Ministerial Committee on Declaring Red Zones is also supposed to convene. The ministers will discuss several locations that Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said should be deemed red and hence lockdown: Arab al-Aramshe, Buq'ata, Hatzor HaGlilit, Kafr Kanna, Kafar Manda, Maghar, Majdal Shams and Mas'ade.
The majority of the tickets, some 1,530, were given to people for failing to wear a mask. Some 28 tickets were given to those who were in violation of quarantine.
Earlier in the day, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved allowing additional cities outside of Eilat and the Dead Sea to be designated as "tourist islands." The tourist law was passed despite opposition by the Health Ministry. In addition, the government will be able to decide if it is safe to open various attractions in these areas or other activities and if accessing these locations could be made easier when they are being used to mental health recovery. The government will also be able to vote if people with disabilities cold access these locations without having to undergo a coronavirus test. "It is the duty of the government to act equally," MK Yaakov Asher, the chair of the committee said. He said if the government was not even able to evaluate if other locations could be the criteria of tourist areas then the legislation was too personalized.
Israeli police officers gave out 1,717 tickets for coronavirus regulation violations on Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.
There were 831 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Tuesday the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning.
The Health Ministry said they conducted 40,832 tests - around 2% of tests returned a positive result. Some 365 of current patients are in serious condition, with 162 intubated. The death toll is 2,592.