Knesset delays debate over raising fine

Israeli police officers gave out 1,717 tickets for coronavirus regulation violations on Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.

There were 831 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Tuesday the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning.



The Health Ministry said they conducted 40,832 tests - around 2% of tests returned a positive result. Some 365 of current patients are in serious condition, with 162 intubated. The death toll is 2,592.

The majority of the tickets, some 1,530, were given to people for failing to wear a mask. Some 28 tickets were given to those who were in violation of quarantine.