Knesset law committee discusses details of green passport plan

During the debate in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, headed by MK Yakov Asher, which is meeting Monday to discuss the details of the green passport for those who have been vaccinated, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reassured the public that, "At no stage will there be a time when we don’t have enough vaccines in the refrigerator for the second vaccination, not in an agreement on paper, not on the way but in the refrigerator." commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said it was possible that the passport could be combined with rapid testing as technology experts presented options for apps, smart cards and other innovations that might be used in the green passport program.

In a presentation on the questions raised on the green passport issue, Ash said that the Health Ministry is delving deeply into problems of those who cannot be vaccinated for different reasons, for example because they have recovered from the virus or have allergies, and that it is possible that these people may use rapid tests to gain entrance to various places.



Ash also said that green passport could be used once the morbidity decreases long before Israel reaches herd immunity due to vaccinations of approximately 70% of the population.

The purpose of the green passport initiative is to enable the opening of different sectors of society, he said.

Edelstein said, "I talked to my counterparts in other countries and they were very enthusiastic about the idea of the green passport, working to create an international alliance that would allow the movement of citizens to have a green passport. The potential for issuing it is huge." He also reiterated his support for a full closure due to the rising morbidity which he pointed out is greater than during September. He noted that “the heads of authorities and many in the public support me... Enough with this sort-of lockdown.”