The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset MKs press IDF to open more roles for women

“The IDF should take another step and adopt the law to open all roles to all genders without compromising on set professional standards.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 22:03
Israeli female soldiers walk in front of a tank during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israeli female soldiers walk in front of a tank during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Top former IDF and Mossad officials now serving as MKs pushed the army hard to open more roles to women, during a Tuesday hearing of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
The IDF told the committee that progress has been made on the issue in recent years with 85% of IDF roles now open to women.
However, some of this has come with multiple petitions filed against the military before the High Court of Justice.
One petition has been dismissed for now after the IDF said it would attempt a pilot program for women to serve in tank units.
Regarding another petition demanding women be allowed to apply to serve as naval combat fighters, the IDF said it had appointed a task force to study the issue and respond by April.
But former deputy Mossad chief Ram Ben Barak and former IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Orna Barbivai (both Yesh Atid-Telem) as well as former IDF deputy chief Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yair Golan (Meretz) have said the IDF is moving too slowly on the issue.
Ben Barak said: “We can’t say we want to be a liberal and equal society and to give equal opportunities, but at the same time that there are things that are only for men or only for women.
“Obviously, there are physiological differences between men and women... obviously there are more males who are appropriate for certain roles than women... but there are still enough men who are not appropriate for certain roles in the army... and there are still a not insignificant number of women who are appropriate for these roles,” he said.
The former deputy Mossad chief added, “if they want to serve, we cannot tell them they cannot... because you are a particular gender.
“So we have arrived in the year 2020, when we have undergone a process for all of the roles to be open to everyone according to specific [professional] criteria set by the IDF. Whoever meets these criteria, whether a man or a woman, should be permitted to apply.”
Ben Barak said that everyone knows that when a soldier can’t fulfill certain roles, “then your advancement gets held up eventually because serving in certain special units allows you to advance more than if you are in other [regular] units.”
“We end up doing a double injustice: we stop someone who is capable of achieving what she seeks and also we impose a glass ceiling on progression.
“The IDF should take another step and adopt the law to open all roles to all genders without compromising on set professional standards.”
Likewise, Barbivai said that it cannot be that in the 2020 the IDF does not understand that women will not allow themselves to be treated differently, simply because they were born female.
“If the IDF continues to stand on ceremony of the importance for men to serve all the way up to the last haredi [ultra-Orthodox] draftee” while ignoring women, it will “undermine the social legitimacy” of the IDF.
She added that Alice Miller’s journey to open roles to women in the IDF started 25 years ago and that society should no longer be patient with drawn-out deliberations and new task forces.
“All roles must be immediately opened,” said Barbivai, recognizing that not all men or women would meet the professional criteria.


Tags IDF Mossad women israeli women women in israeli army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by