Knesset says no to probing police, prosecutors, judges

Nearly all Likud MKs boycott controversial vote.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:32
POLICE OFFICERS remove demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
POLICE OFFICERS remove demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A proposal to establish a commission of inquiry to probe alleged conflicts of interests among the police, prosecution and judges was defeated easily in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday by a vote of 47 to 6.
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich told the plenum that such a commission was necessary due to recent reports of interest among police investigators involved in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cases. He warned that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit was running the country.
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) responded by quoting an old speech from Netanyahu, in which he said he won't let the legal establishment be harmed. Nissenkorn's party voted against the proposal.
The Likud boycotted the vote, except MKs Shlomo Karhi and Ariel Kallner.  Likud had supported the proposal, but asked Smotrich to wait until Netanyahu returns from abroad, so they could file their own. Smotrich refused to delay his proposal, because the Knesset will hold off on key votes during the upcoming lockdown and holidays.  
A similar proposal by Smotrich that was only about judges sparked a huge rift between Likud and Blue and White two months ago that almost escalated into an early election. After the reports, Smotrich submitted a new request that would also apply to them.
"It is the role of the Knesset to oversee the executive and judicial branches, and a parliamentary probe on this issue is necessary," Smotrich said. "It must be checked if there are more conflicts of interest that have not yet been revealed to the public and further harm the public's trust in the legal and law enforcement systems."


Tags Knesset Likud police
