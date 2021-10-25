Knesset speaker mourns MP's death with British counterpart

At the Presidents of Parliaments Conference in Athens over the weekend, Knesset Speaker met with the speaker of the British House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and gave him a special tribute on behalf of the Knesset and a personal letter to pass both to Sir David Amess 's wife.

The MP, who was a strong Israel supporter, was murdered a week and a half ago.

The meeting with Hoyle, was especially emotional, Levy's spokesman said.

In honor of Sir David's friendship, Speaker Levy brought with him for Sir David’s wife a personal letter and a special tribute on behalf of the Knesset of a golden depiction of Jerusalem. In the letter addressed to Sir David's wife, Speaker Levy expressed his grief and sent his condolences, adding that the murder saddened many in Israel.

