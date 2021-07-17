During her visit, Demiri said that the people of Kosovo thank Israel for its recognition of the county's independence and expressed her wish to strengthen ties between Israel and Kosovo in a variety of fields, including higher education, which she said is particularly important to her and which is at the top of Kosovo's list of priorities.

"We have over 70 agreements with institutions of higher learning in 26 countries and we want to continue to advance higher education," said Demiri. "To that end we want to make use of the vast amount of academic and professional knowledge HIT has to offer, and it is not by change that I chose the institute for my first official visit."

Demiri also invited HIT's president to visit Kosovo and said that the innovation center founded there could be a base for cooperation

HIT President Prof. Eduard Yakubov welcomed the suggesting saying he would be happy to sign a memorandum of understanding with academic institutions in Kosovo and host joint academic programs, student exchanges and joint conferences.

The visit was arranged by Israel's Ambassador to North Macedonia and head of the Balkan Department at Israel's Foreign Ministry, Dan Oryan, and in honor of the success of HIT's program for heritage technologies in North Macedonia.