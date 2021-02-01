Israel, Kosovo establish diplomatic ties over Zoom

Israel and Kosovo officially established diplomatic ties Monday in a ceremony held via Zoom.The ceremony, which according to Israel's Foreign Ministry is the first of its kind in the world, saw agreements signed by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and then scanned and sent to his Kosovar counterpart Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla in the capital of Pristina. According to Ashkenazi, Haradinaj-Stublla also submitted a formal request to open an embassy in Jerusalem - which was accepted. At the ceremony, Kosovo's foreign minister was joined - off-screen - by representatives from the Kosovar Jewish community, and lauded this "historic achievement that brings joy to the people of Kosovo and the Jewish people."The agreements signed included three bilateral ones, consisting of a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations and memoranda of understanding (MoU) on diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministers and on development cooperation via the Foreign Ministry's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV).Both ministers thanked the US for helping push these agreements forward, as these new ties were part of the Serbia and Kosovo economic agreement negotiated by former US national intelligence chief Richard Grenell. Both countries are supposed to open embassies in Jerusalem, though Serbia already has one in Tel Aviv."Our agreement is part of a series of agreements and understandings signed in Washington," Asheknazi said, adding "thanks to the US for efforts to promote peace in the world and advance Israeli relationships with countries with which we have not had until recently."
Haradinaj-Stublla also gave thanks to the US, and encouraged Israelis to invest in Kosovo.With these new relations, Israel has become the 117th country to formally recognize the independence of Kosovo, which has long battled for recognition of its independence from Serbia. The use of Zoom to sign these agreements amid the COVID-19 pandemic is also a major step forward, according to Gil Haskel, the Foreign Ministry's head of protocol, who dubbed it a historic moment in its own right.This is a developing story.