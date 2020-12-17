The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lack of help in household chores drives women to infidelity, study finds

Rather than indicating a somewhat petty excuse for infidelity, the findings actually reflect growing sense of dissatisfaction in many marriages.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 18:30
A woman loads laundry into the washing machine at a laundromat in Cambridge, Massachusetts July 8, 2009. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
A woman loads laundry into the washing machine at a laundromat in Cambridge, Massachusetts July 8, 2009.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The leading cause for Israeli women looking to have extramarital affairs online is a lack of support with household chores, according to a new study by extramarital affair dating site Gleeden.
Women in general are signing up for Gleeden in greater numbers due to the coronavirus lockdown forcing them to live with their partners 24/7. In fact, one October study by the site found a 250% increase in Israeli women signing up for the site since the coronavirus pandemic started, with 41% looking to "break free from their 24/7 cohabitation with their husbands."
But rather than simply due to the lockdown, a new study found the real source of unhappiness and longing for extramarital romance comes from a lack of support in household chores.
The study found that a majority (57%) of Israeli women have taken to the website to look for an affair due to being upset of their husbands' lack of participation in household chores.
Many studies have shown that despite widespread efforts to boost gender equality in all aspects of life, women on average spend at least 74 minutes more on housework than men do. In addition, they also only have around 2 hours and 45 minutes of downtime daily, while men have on average at least 3 hours and 20 minutes each day.
But rather than indicating a somewhat petty excuse for infidelity, the findings actually reflect a growing sense of dissatisfaction in many marriages. In fact, 84% of respondents have already fought with their husbands about exactly this, which only further contributes to general dissatisfaction over feeling unsupported.
Having surveyed over a thousand Israeli women on their site, Gleeden discovered that the lack of help their husbands seem to contribute to household chores is at the root of overall unhappiness in their marriages. This, explained Sybil Shiddell, Israel country manager for Gleeden, is due to how society has traditionally assigned housework as being for women, and how failure to keep up with this housework can make a woman feel like a failure to society's expectations.
"Cleaning, cooking, doing laundry, running errands, and taking care of the children are still considered to be women’s responsibility, who eventually find themselves submerged by chores with little or no time to spare on themselves," Shiddell said in a statement.
"However, society has that if a woman can’t successfully carry out all these tasks, she cannot be properly considered a good wife, nor by her husband, nor his family nor herself. This belief ends up taking a huge toll on her, who juggles trying to do everything to big detriment of her self-care and well-being.”
This is compounded by anther factor, that men who don't help around the house are seen as slackers, and that many women find lazy men less attractive. In fact, nearly a quarter (22%) of respondents said they want affairs because their lazy husbands are no longer attractive for them.
This ties in with a 2015 study conducted by the University of Alberta in Canada, which found that men who are seen as more active and helpful around the house are also seen as more attractive, and thus are more likely to enjoy a happy sex life with their partners.


Tags women dating in israel women of israel marriage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by