Lapid appoints Ronen Hoffman ambassador to Canada

Hoffman, 52, was a member of Knesset in 2013-2015, and was chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs and Public Diplomacy. He coordinated peace negotiations between Israel and Syria under former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

He has a Ph.D. in War Studies from Kings College, London and is a lecturer on diplomacy and foreign policy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, as well as the cofounder of the International Policy Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

Lapid’s spokesman said: “Canada is one of Israel’s closest friends , a friendship that comes from shared liberal and democratic values. Israel and Canada cooperate in fighting antisemitism , on scientific research including fighting coronavirus, economically and in international organizations, and more.”

Hoffman thanked Lapid, saying “Canada is a large and important country, and our good, close ties with it are a strategic asset to Israel’s national security.

“I will fulfill this important mission with a deep sense of commitment and responsibility,” Hoffman added.

Former Yesh Atid MK Ronen Hoffman will be Israel’s next ambassador to Canada, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Monday.