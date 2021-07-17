The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Montreal auction house selling Nazi memorabilia as 'historical artifacts'

Nazi relics and memorabilia were put up for sale on a Montreal auction site, including weapons, badges, and clothing once belonging to supporters of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2021 09:56
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Montreal auction house has stirred criticism and concern over a new auction lot containing Nazi war memorabilia.
Enchères Champagne, an auction house located in Montreal, Canada, launched an online live auction on Thursday titled "Military auctions - German WWII" which contains artifacts from Nazi Germany.
Some of the items being sold include iron crosses, medals, pins, and numerous items containing the image of the Nazi eagle and swastika.
They are also selling numerous Nazi daggers, helmets, belts, shoes, pouches, patches, and flags with Nazi imagery on it, such as the swastika or images of Hitler, not to mention the infamous red armband. 
The 128 lots began to sell on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time.
"We are selling historical pieces for military collectors," said Claude Champagne of the auction house in response to widespread criticism over the sales, according to Montreal's CTV News.
In February 2020, another Montreal-based auction house, Encans en Ligne Montreal, was bashed for putting Nazi relics up for sale. 
Some of the items included metal badges with swastikas, a statuette of a Nazi imperial eagle and two daggers. The company that hosted the auction noted in response to the backlash that "we have removed all German items from our online auction site. Not being experts in the field, we accepted the objects because our client advised us that they were just items from WWII that he inherited."
In April, an Oregon auction house put a dagger once belonging to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler up for sale, prompting a wave of backlash. The auction house ended up taking the lot down.
The German National Socialism Party, or Nazi Party for short, was responsible for the genocide of two-thirds of Europe's Jews in the Holocaust. Millions were murdered under the hateful and fascist regime led by Adolf Hitler.
Selling items from the era has been commonly frowned upon, as even though it may be intended for historical preservation, the buyers are oftentimes neo-Nazis - far-rightists who take inspiration from the Nazis - who supported the Third Reich and its actions.
Enchères Champagne did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment at this time.


Tags Adolf Hitler Holocaust canada nazi world war ii neo-nazi auction Montreal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by