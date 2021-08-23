The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid to Slovenian FM: end 9-year freeze of EU-Israel Association Council

Yair Lapid told his Slovenian counterpart on Monday that it's time for the European Union to revive the EU-Israel Association Council.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 23, 2021 17:27
Yair Lapid with Anze Logar (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
It's time for the European Union to revive the EU-Israel Association Council which has been dormant for the last nine years, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar on Monday.
"Slovenia has become a trusted friend and a trusted ally," Lapid told Logar during a joint press conference in Jerusalem, to mark the signing off a memorandum of understanding on cyber security.
Logar's visit to Israel coincides with his country's six-month presidency of the European Union which ends in December.
Lapid noted that during Slovenia's presidency in July he had been the first Israeli Foreign Minister since 2008 to address the EU meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.
He took the opportunity of a public press conference with Logar to call on Slovenia to end the nine-year freeze on the gathering of the EU-Israel Association Council which last convened in 2012.
"It was during your presidency of the EU that I spoke in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Europe and I hope it will be also during your presidency that the EU-Israel Association Council [meeting] will finally take place," Lapid said.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
The council is the main high-level body designed to regulate Israeli-EU dialogue and agreements. This include a promised upgrade to the already close ties between Israel and the EU, which has also been on hold since 2012. The proceedings were frozen to protest Israel settlement building. 
Slovenia which formalized diplomatic ties with Israel in 1992, is considered to be on one of Israel's strong allies both within the European Union and in the United Nations.
Earlier this summer Slovenia hosted a recreation of a parachute jump made by Israeli heroine and poet Hannah Senesh, a Hungarian immigrant to mandate Palestine. She returned to Europe during World War II to rescues Jews, landing in what is now Slovenia, but was captured and executed by the Nazis. 
Logar said that the recreation jump has been very meaningful.
Slovenia "highly values" its "strong ties" with Israel, noting that it was its strongest economic ally in the region, Logar said as he invited Lapid to visit Slovenia.
Logar promised to help enable and improve Israeli-EU relations.
"You can count on us," he said.


