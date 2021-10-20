In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Lauder Employment Center in Be'er Sheva, Israel was lit up in pink.

The lighting ceremony, hosted by Avi Balashnikov, Chairman and CEO of the Lauder Employment Center, was held with the honor of Be'er Sheva's mayor, Ruvik Danilovich, President of Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Professor Daniel Chamovitz, and the CEO of JNF-USA in Israel, Eric Michaelson.

At the lighting ceremony, Avi Balashnikov, Ronald Lauder's representative in Israel, remarked that the issue of raising awareness of breast cancer is very important to the Lauder family, who have also established one of the largest foundations in the world to promote awareness of the disease.

Michal Grayevsky, Deputy Chairman of the Lauder Employment Center, said that raising awareness for breast cancer is a necessary task of the State of Israel and of the entire world and that we must do everything in our capacity to increase awareness and save lives.

The Lauder Employment Center, run jointly by Jewish National Fund-USA and Ben Gurion University of the Negev, will remain lit in pink until the end of the month.

Lauder Employment Center lights up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (credit: LAUDER EMPLOYMENT CENTER)