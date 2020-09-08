The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Levin complains to comptroller about conflict of interest in Case 2000

Coalition chairman: Close the case because cop slept with Yediot co-owner

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 17:04
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset speaker Yariv Levin called upon State Comptroller Matityahu Englman on Tuesday to probe a case of conflict of interest in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Case 2000 that was reportedly covered up.
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar wrote Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, asking him to close Case 2000, which is the newspaper collusion affair, cancel Netanyahu’s indictment and probe all those involved.
The story, broken by Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal, revealed that one of the police investigators involved in the case, Avi Rutenberg, had a romantic relationship with Judy Nir-Mozes.  co-owner of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, whose brother, Arnon Mozes, is a central figure in the case.   
Rutenberg even reportedly questioned Nir-Mozes without revealing that they were romantically involved. When Rutenberg’s superiors were made aware of the relationship, he faced no consequences and they ensured that Rutenberg would not face an internal police probe.
Only when Rutenberg’s wife complained to the police was it forwarded to the police division that probes its own officers. The internal probe said a clear conflict of interest was evident.
The report revealed a letter from deputy state prosecutor Shlomo Lemberger rejecting conducting a full investigation of Rutenberg and saying that then-state prosecutor Shai Nitzan had agreed. Lemberger wrote that the internal police probe should not happen for “reasons that are understood,” referring to Netanyahu’s attempts to cast doubt on the cases against him.
Rutenberg responded that there was no connection between his relationship with Nir-Moes and the investigation against Netanyahu, which he wrote was run with no agenda. He denied involvement in Case 2000, calling the report “fake news.”
Zohar wrote that his view that Case 2000 was delusional, ridiculous and run in a corrupt manner were proven by the report.
“They wanted a probe of the prime minister at any price,” Levin complained.
But Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) defended the police and the prosecution.
“Delusional conspiracy theories of making up criminal cases are ridiculous and join other incitement calling for investigating judges, investigators and the attorney-general,” Nissenkorn said. “Such calls are intended to destroy the legal system, and they will not succeed.”


